Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 challenges continue with week 6 bringing in more challenges from the buffed cat. This Fortnite Season 2 Meowscles’ Mischief Challenges Guide will take you through all the channels for week 6 of the battle royale season pass.

Fortnite Season 2 Meowscles’ Mischief Challenges

Talking about the rewards, except for the usual Battle Pass EXP you can expect to unlock the option to pick either the GHOST or SHADOW skin-style for the character.

If you want to unlock Meowscles himself you have to reach tier 60 and complete the first weeks of challenges, and these are the week 6 challenges.

Meowmuscles will have you doing pretty much of the same things this week, here are the challenges:

Search Chests at Frenzy Farm or Steamy Stacks (0/10)

Deal damage to players using Assault Rifles (0/1000)

Search a chest within 10 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (0/10)

Deal damage to players while riding in a Choppa (0/200)

Catch a weapon, a can, and fish (0/1)

Eliminate opponents at The Yacht or Salty Springs (0/5)

Destroy dog houses (0/3)

Block damage with a Decoy Grenade (0/100)

Dance at Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals (0/1)

Ride the Steamy Stacks, a Zipline, and use a secret passage in a single match (0/10)

The doghouse challenge is the only unique one that stands out and might cause a player little bit of difficulty but the rest are fairly easy and repetitive.

Now for the Deadpool weak 6 challenges you have to do the following:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Find Deadpool’s big black marker

Deface GHOST or SHADOW recruitment posters

After completing all of the weeks of Deadpool challenges players will get the Deadpool skin. As is customary of each season to have a secret skin this time it’s the ‘Merc with a mouth’ Deadpool himself