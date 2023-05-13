Fortnite Season 2 Brutus’ Briefing Challenges Guide

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 2 has brought in some keen and interesting aspects to the table, literally. The theme of the new season is all about spies, and by playing through the game, you get a chance to unlock a pretty bossy looking skin that really makes you stand out from the crowd. To get this Brutus skin, you will first need to finish Fortnite Season 2 Brutus’ Briefing Challenges.

The update has really reworked the user interface for the better and fixed a few tedious issues that the community had been complaining about for a long time.

Now, instead of having a list of challenges, you have a much richer representation of which challenges you will have to be completed, scattered throughout the challenge table. You will be able to see all the available challenges for you to complete.

Fortnite Season 2 Brutus’ Briefing Challenges

With the first week, Brutus has put forward a series of tough challenges for you to complete, each spread out uniformly throughout the map for the player to find and complete.

All challenges provide an adequate amount of experience, and after you have completed enough of them (18 to be precise), you will be able to unlock the Brutus Skin Style (Exclusive to the faction you selected for Brutus).

You will be able to complete all of these challenges regardless of having the Battle Pass or not, and they can be completed in ANY order you like.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

However, you will not be rewarded with the Skin Styles for Brutus as you complete the challenges if you don’t have the pass so why not get it, it comes with a cool Deadpool skin as well!

Here are all the Brutus’ Briefing Challenges and their rewards.

Search Chests at The Grotto or the Shark (0/7)

Deal damage to Henchman (0/2,000)

Open doors locked by an ID Scanner in different matches (0/3)

Search Ammo Boxes in a single match (0/7)

Disguise yourself inside a Phone Booth in different matches (0/3)

Be crouched within 20m of unaware Henchmen for a total of 10 seconds (0/10)

Throw different shield items or healing items (0/3)

Eliminate players while having a total of 100 health and shields or more (0/5)

Land at Lockie’s Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay (0/3)

Damage players using 2 different weapons within 10 seconds (0/1)

Each challenge rewards you with 40,000 XP after completion.