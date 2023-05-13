Fortnite Pirate Camp Locations Guide – Visit All Pirate Camps

Another season of Fortnite is out which means map changes hence new challenges are now open in the air. Season 8 Week 1 Challenge has been released which has players visiting different Pirate Camps. There is a total of seven Pirate Camps situated at various locations.

Fortnite Pirate Camp Locations

Players have to visit each one of these camps in order to complete the weekly challenge that will unlock the Battle Stars so you can level up your Battle Pass and get your hands on new cosmetics.

There is not much grinding involved while completing these challenges. Just visit the location and start walking towards your Pirate Camp. Get yourself killed when you reach the location and start for the next location.

The Pirate Camps though share a different location but all of them follow the same traits. They all are situated in a secluded part of an area and all have an octopus shape printed on a flag that can be seen on top of the building.

Guess the same ol’ tradition of pirate flags with a skull is changing.

Now that you know the purpose of completing the challenge and how to distinguish the camps, here is a quick location guide for you so you can easily visit these locations and are done with the challenge.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Northwest of Lazy Lagoon, over the end of the cliff.

Just south of the volcano, near the steep side. There’s a pool of lava near as well.

Northwest of Paradise Palms

South of Salty Springs or North of the Fatal Fields over the hill.

West of Dusty Divot

Northeast of the Frozen Lake, near the side of the Tilted Towers, Southwest.

West of Pleasant Park

If you want to do the grinding and visit each place by doing this effort then by all means, do it. There is a quicker way to do this as well which is using the Driftboards, Quadcrashers or the balloons and reach all these locations with convenience.