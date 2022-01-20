Where to Find Klombo Dinosaurs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

With the return of the classic Tilted Towers location and the appearance of dinosaurs in the latest update v19.10, players will have a nostalgic feeling. In this guide, we will explain Where to Find Klombos Dinosaurs in Fortnite as well as discuss how to feed and ride them.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Klombo Dinosaur

Officially called Klombos, the dinosaurs are legendary and gigantic monsters who roam the island quietly unless provoked. In this Fortnite guide, we will explain where to find and feed the Klombos dinosaur in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. You will also find detailed info on how to ride them as well.

Klombos Locations

Klombos the friendly dinosaur has only been seen in three locations in FN Chapter 3 Season 1 so far. These locations are:

The northwest side of the Daily Bugle

Tilted Towers.

The western part of the Sanctuary

Even though those two sites are the finest places to locate Klombos dinosaurs, the best suggestion is to hop in a car and travel to the northeast side of the map and check around water bodies, as Klombos will not spawn in tiny towns or small camps.

How to Feed Klombos in Fortnite

Klombos like to eat, so it’s a good idea to feed them. Klomberries can be found in the adjacent bushes of an environment where Klombos is present. If you throw them at a Klombos, you’ll get some amazing stuff in return.

You can feed Klombos different meats as well such as wolf or boar flesh, but the loot won’t be as wonderful as you’ll get after feeding them a Klomberry. To use the Klombos, make sure to locate specific bushes and feed the beast.

How to Ride Klombos in Fortnite

Sadly, the Klombos cannot be ridden in FN Chapter 3 at this time. They are still very helpful as they’ll launch you into the sky if you climb up their tail and go towards the blowhole, giving you some excellent airtime that can be useful during a fight.

You can’t technically call that riding a Klombos but it still helps you cover distances whenever you need to run towards the circle or gain elevation during firefights.

Additional Notes

The only thing you need to prevent is not to provoke Klombos because when you shoot a Klombos, it will become enraged and respond. The Klombos will become enraged and stomp about the battlefield, inflicting damage on anybody who is in their way. Klombos fire lava when they are furious, so keep an eye out for that as well.