Fortnite Fortnitemares 2020 Challenges Guide

This guide covers the Fortnite Fortnitemares 2020 Challenges. We will discuss all of the currently available and upcoming challenges in Fortnitemare 2020 event as well as new locations that came out with this event in Fortnite.

Fortnite Fortnitemares 2020 Challenges

Halloween is just around the corner, and Fortnite has also released its yearly Halloween event that is as spooky as ever and brings with it a lot of cool challenges and locations to visit with your friends.

This means that there are a plethora of rewards for you to earn and keep in your lockers.

Fortnitemare 2020 has some cool cosmetics for you to collect by simply completing the weekly event challenges.

These include the Smash O’-Lantern pickaxe, Bob back bling, Midas shadow wrap, and many more.

There are a total of 9 Fortnitemare challenges, and 3 are available right now, while the rest of the event-specific challenges will unlock on the 24th and 27th of October.

Midas’ Revenge Challenges

The following challenges are available right now.

Become a Shadow x3

This one is simple. In the Fortnitemare event, when you die you are respawned as a shadow so all you need to do is die 3 times, and you will come back as a shadow.

The reward for this challenge is 40,000 Season XP.

Eat Candy x25

To complete this challenge, you need to find the Halloween candy-filled buckets which are available as a decoration in the buildings around most Named Locations on the map.

Once you find the bucket, destroy it and eat the candy that pops out.

The reward for this challenge is the Midas Shadow Wrap.

Travel 100m on a Witch Broom

Witch brooms can be found right outside the Witch Shacks that have appeared all across the map.

Once you grab a broom, simply trigger it from your inventory, and you will start flying. Travel 100m and your challenge should be completed.

The reward for this challenge is 40,000 Season XP.

Witch Shack Locations

We will be covering the locations of various Witch Shacks that have appeared on the map so finding the broom for the above-mentioned challenge becomes less of a hassle for you.

Witch Shack 1

The first Witch Shack is just South of Slurpy Swamp. A witch staying in a swamp makes perfect sense.

Witch Shack 2

The second Witch Shack is on the South-East corner of the map, just below Catty Corner.

Witch Shack 3

The third Witch Shack is located North of Doom’s Domain.

Witch Shack 4

The fourth Witch Shack is located left of the Salty Springs, almost in-between Sweaty Sands and Salty Springs.

Witch Shack 5

The fifth Witch Shack is located in the area on top of Lazy Lake, towards the North-West.

Witch Shack 6

The sixth Witch Shack is located towards the top right of the map, just below Steamy Stacks.

Witch Shack 7

The seventh Witch Shack is located near Sweaty Sands, almost at the left edge of the map.