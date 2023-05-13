Fortnite Fortbyte Locations Guide – Challenges, How to Complete

This is a detailed Fortnite Guide on Fortbytes, their locations, and their requirements too. Season 9 of Fortnite introduced Fortbytes. These collectible computer chips are found throughout the Fortnite map only for premium Battle Pass holders.

Battle Pass holders will have to complete Fortbyte Challenges that will unlock Fortbytes across the map.

Unlocking all 100 Fortbytes will decrypt a mysterious image at the end of the season and most likely give you access to exclusive cosmetics as well.

This Fortnite Fortbytes Locations Guide covers everything you need to know about Fortbytes, where to find them, and all the requirements needed to unlock them.

As more Fortbytes are revealed throughout the season this guide will be updated so bookmark this page for the latest updates.

Fortnite Fortbytes Locations

These are a new collectible series of computer chips in Season 9. They are like pieces of a puzzle and collecting them over the season will slowly decrypt a mysterious image.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

When all 100 of the Fortbytes are collected, the image will be decrypted and likely lead to earning an exclusive cosmetic reward.

Fortbytes are earned by completing a specific challenge, but sometimes there are certain requirements needed to be able to earn them as well, like experience points and wearing a specific skin while visiting certain locations.

The first day of Season 9 will unlock 18 Fortbytes that you can earn. Each day at least one new Fortbyte will be unlocked.

Fortbyte List and Challenges

Fortbyte #1

Earned for gaining 175,000 EXP.

Fortbyte #2

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #3

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #4

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #5

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #6

Can be collected with Yay Emote at Ice Cream Shop in Desert.

Fortbyte #7

Can be collected by using the Cuddle Up Emoticon inside a Rocky Umbrella.

Fortbyte #8

Found within Junk Junction.

Fortbyte #9

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #10

Earned by gaining 60,000 EXP.

Fortbyte #11

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #12

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #13

Found at a location hidden within Loading Screen 2.

Fortbyte #14

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #15

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #16

Found in a Desert House with Too Many Chairs.

Fortbyte #17

Found inside a Wooden Fish Building.

Fortbyte #18

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #19

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #20

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #21

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #22

Can be collected by using Rox Spray in an Underpass.

Fortbyte #23

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #24

Found within Fatal Fields.

Fortbyte #25

Earned at Battle Pass Tier 40.

Fortbyte #26

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #27

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #28

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #29

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #30

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #31

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #32

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #33

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #34

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #35

Earned by gaining 225,000 EXP.

Fortbyte #36

Can be collected by Sentinel on a frozen island.

Fortbyte #37

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #38

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #39

Earned by completing 6 challenges from Week 2.

Fortbyte #40

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #41

Can be earned by Using Tomato Head Emoticon inside Durrburger.

Fortbyte #42

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #43

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #44

Earned at Battle Pass Tier 20.

Fortbyte #45

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #46

Earned at Battle Pass Tier 100

Fortbyte #47

Found between a Reboot Van, Pirate Camp, and Crashed Battle Bus.

Fortbyte #48

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #49

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #50

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #51

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #52

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #53

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #54

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #55

Found within Haunted Hills.

Fortbyte #56

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #57

Earned by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 25 times.

Fortbyte #58

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #59

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #60

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #61

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #62

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #63

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #64

Can be collected by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain.

Fortbyte #65

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #66

Earned by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 75 times.

Fortbyte #67

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #68

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #69

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #70

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #71

Earned by completing 6 challenges from Week 1.

Fortbyte #72

Found within Salty Springs.

Fortbyte #73

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #74

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #75

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #76

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #77

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #78

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #79

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #80

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #81

Can be collected in the Daytime near a Mountain Top Cactus Wedge.

Fortbyte #82

Can be collected by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of The Block.

Fortbyte #83

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #84

Earned at Battle Pass Tier 60.

Fortbyte #85

Earned by gaining 30,000 EXP.

Fortbyte #86

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #87

Earned by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 50 times.

Fortbyte #88

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #89

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #90

Earned by finishing top 10 in squads, duos or solo 100 times.

Fortbyte #91

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #92

Can be collected by using the Rock Love Spray near a Lavafall.

Fortbyte #93

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #94

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #95

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #96

Earned at Battle Pass Tier 80.

Fortbyte #97

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #98

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbyte #99

Earned by gaining 125,000 EXP.

Fortbyte #100

To be Updated Soon.

Fortbytes Locations

This list explains where to find the Fortbytes that are hidden throughout the map. It will be updated as new Fortbyte locations pop up on the map.

Fortbyte #6 – “Can be collected with Yay Emote at Ice Cream Shop in Desert”

Equip your character with the Yay Emote that is unlocked at Tier 14 of the Battle Pass. Then head to Ice Cream Shop that is just southeast of the Mega Mall, next to a part of the racetrack on the perimeter of Paradise Palms.

The Fortbyte will be just behind the counter inside the Ice Cream Shop. Use the Yay Emote to pick up the Fortbyte.

Fortbyte #7 – “Can be collected by using the Cuddle Up Emoticon inside a Rocky Umbrella”

Equip the Cuddle Up Emote in the Locker. Aim for the Umbrella shaped quarry southeast of The Block when you jump from the Battle Bus.

You will see the Fortbyte on a raised wooden platform on the handle of the Umbrella when you float to it. You need to land there and use the Cuddle up Emote to collect the Fortbyte.

Fortbyte #8 – “Found within Junk Junction”

This Fortbyte is very easy to find. When you jump from the Battle Bus start, gliding towards Junk Junction and aim for the big warehouse in the middle.

Land and go inside the living space on the ground floor, the Fortbyte will be on top of the mattress in the corner.

Fortbyte #13 – “Found at a Location Hidden in Loading Screen 2”

Head to the south of Paradise Palms, north of the waterfall. The Fortbyte is inside a porterloo next to the purple dinosaur statue, which is near a small building by the side of the road.

Tap the porterloo with your pickaxe and collect the Fortbyte by interacting with it.

Fortbyte #16 – “Found in a Desert House with Too Many Chairs”

Head to the South of Paradise Palms to the small desert town. On the southwest part of this town, you will find a red/pink house with lots of chairs blocking its doorways. Go inside, find the bedroom, and enter it, the Fortbyte will be by the bed.

Fortbyte #17 – “Found inside a Wooden Fish Building”

Make your way towards the volcanic vents east of the Lazy Lagoon. One of the Vents on the land will have a giant wooden fish right in the center of it. Yes, the Fortbyte is definitely in this one. Go inside the fish and you will find the Fortbyte in its tail!

Fortbyte #22 – “Can be collected by using Rox Spray in an Underpass”

Equip the Rox Spray, which you will unlock at Tier 5 of the Battle Pass. Then head towards the south of Neo Tilted, aiming for the big red crane as you land, the Underpass with being right next to it.

The Fortbyte is in the middle of the Underpass, hidden in a corner. Use the Rox Spray on the wall next to the Fortbyte and you will be able to pick it up.

Fortbyte #24 – “Found within Fatal Fields”

Land in the southeast of Fatal Fields and make your way inside the large house you will see opposite of the big barn.

Enter the house through the front door and go up the stairs to the second floor. Go through the second door on the right and you will see the Fortbyte in the corner of the room, next to the desk and whiteboard.

Fortbyte #36 – “Can be collected by Sentinel on a Frozen Island”

You will need to equip the Sentinel Outfit for this Fortbyte. Then you should land on the smaller of the two icy islands, which will be north of the Frosty Flights.

As you make your way to the southeast of the island, you will see a hologram of the Fortbyte, interact with it and collect it!

Fortbyte #41 – “Can be collected by Using Tomato Head Emoticon inside Durrburger”

The Durrburger restaurant is right in the middle of Neo Tilted. Go inside and the Fortbyte will be in the middle of the ground floor. Use the Tomato Head Emote next to it and you will be able to collect it.

Fortbyte #47 – “Found between a Reboot Van, Pirate Camp and Crashed Battle Bus”

This one is a bit tricky to find as it is hidden in the middle of the woods northeast of the Lazy Lagoon. You will have to search for it here.

Fortbyte #55 – “Found within Haunted Hills”

To collect this Fortbyte, land near the big church in Haunted Hills. Outside the main entrance turn right and descend the slope into the first small stone building to the right.

Turn left twice inside the building and you will see the Fortbyte sitting in a corner.

Fortbyte #64 – “Can be collected by Rox on top of Stunt Mountain”

Equip the Rox skin before jumping into the game. Land on top of Stunt Mountain that is located northwest of Neo Tilted and north of the football pitch. You will see the Fortbyte outside the circle of trees by the signpost.

Fortbyte #72 – “Found within Salty Springs”

Aim to land above the “P” in “Springs”, on the north side of Salty Springs. As you land, keep a watch on the ground for a crushed red car surrounded by safety barriers. To get the Fortbyte you will have to destroy the red car with your pickaxe.

Fortbyte #81 – “Can be collected in the daytime near a Mountain Top Cactus Wedge”

This Fortbyte can only be collected in the daytime, but you will not have to wait very long to collect it because Fortnite’s day-night transition is pretty quick.

It is Fortbyte is located on the southeast of Paradise Palms, on a big hilltop that has a set of animal bones and five cacti in a V or L shape, depending on the angle that you come from.

The Fortbyte is hidden inside the set of animal bones, so to collect it all you have to do is land on top of the hill and interact with the bones.

Fortbyte #82 – “Can be collected by solving the pressure plate puzzle NW of The Block”

Therefore, for this challenge, you need to be in a party of three other players because teamwork is required. If not you will have to depend on your luck, and pair up with 3 other random players to able to complete the challenge.

This Fortbyte is located surrounded by three pressure plates in the large clump of trees that are southwest of The Block.

Therefore, to collect the Fortbyte, all three players will have to stand on the pressure plates at the same time, the Fortbyte will then float up from the middle and you’ll be able to collect it.

Fortbyte #92 – “Can be collected by using the Rock Love Spray near a Lavafall”

First, you will have to equip the Rock Love Spray in the Locker. This is unlocked at Tier 2 of the free Battle Pass so you are most likely going to already have it. However, if you do not, you can play a few quick games to get it.

Then you are going to land on the northernmost rock in the Lava fall on the largest rock. Keep a watch for the Fortbyte as you land because it should be just over a slight overhang on the rock.

When you land, just spray Rock Love on the ground and you will be able to interact with the Fortbyte and collect it!