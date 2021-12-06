Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 1 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Chapter 3 is finally out, and it brings a new map, new weapons, and a brand-new battle pass for you to complete. Along with the battle pass, Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 1 Challenges are here! Let’s get right down to completing them.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 1 Challenges

For the first week of Chapter 3 Season 1, the following Seasonal challenges have been released.

Discover The Device

Deal 50 Damage to Opponents While Sliding

Jump Through 2 Flaming Rings in a Vehicle

Search 10 Chests or Ammo Boxes at Landmarks

Land at The Daily Bugle, then Finish Top 25

Open a Vault with Another Player

Get 3 Eliminations with an SMG or Sniper Rifle

Discover 10 Named Locations

Receive Your Next Objective at The Launchpad 1 and Destroy 3 Signal Jammers in a Single Match

Receive Your Next Objective at Mighty Monument and Place 2 Surveillance Cameras in a Single Match

Receive Your Next Objective in The Joneses and Drop Off 3 Supplies in a Single Match

Some of these are quite straightforward, while some of them require you to go to specific locations. For your ease, we have described all the challenges that require you to go to specific locations below.

Discover the Device

To discover the device, head to the following map location.

There, enter the vault to find and collect the device and complete this challenge.

Jump Through 2 Flaming Rings in a Vehicle

To complete this quest, head to Rocky Reels to find the first flaming ring on a cliff near the area.

The second flaming ring is located in Chonker’s Speedway point of interest. Head there to jump through the second ring and complete the challenge.

Land at The Daily Bugle, then Finish Top 25

In order to complete this challenge, head to the Daily Bugle location, drop there and then finish in the top 25 in a Solo match.

It’s hard to miss the Daily Bugle on the map, it’s towards the North-Eastern part of the map.

Open Vault with another Player

To complete this challenge, queue for a duos or squad game and then head to the following location. It is located southwest of Chonker’s Speedway.

Head inside the building and then go to the basement. Stand in front of the scanner with another player to unlock the vault and complete the challenge.

Discover Named Locations

This is a straightforward challenge. Head to 10 different named locations on the map to complete this challenge.

The best way to do this is to queue up Team Rumble game mode and try to visit as many named locations as you can in one game before the storm comes. The best thing is, you can respawn if you die!

Receive Your Next Objective at The Launchpad 1 and Destroy 3 Signal Jammers in a Single Match

To start this challenge, head to the island west of Sanctuary as shown in the image.

Once on this Island, some dialogue will start, and you will have to destroy 3 signal jammers in a single match. The signal jammers are located around this island, and you will have to destroy 3 in order to complete the challenge.

Receive Your Next Objective at Mighty Monument and Place 2 Surveillance Cameras in a Single Match

For this challenge, head to the marked island to start a dialogue and then place 2 surveillance cameras at given locations around the Island.

Receive Your Next Objective in The Joneses and Drop Off 3 Supplies in a Single Match

For this, head to ‘The Joneses’ location and interact with the supplies scattered around the area. Once you’re done doing so with three of these supplies, you will have completed the objective.