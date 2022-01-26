Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 offers new challenges every week and is now up to Week 8 with brand new seasonal missions to complete. This will earn you XP toward your Battle Pass and Battle Stars, which can be used to unlock a variety of skins, in-game cosmetics, and goodies. In this guide, we’ve highlighted all of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1’s Week 8 challenges and provided some tips on how you can complete each challenge quickly and easily.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 8 Challenges

Completing this week’s tasks can earn you up to 225,000 XP, and each task is worth a total of 25,000 XP. Even if you only complete a few missions, you will gain a lot of XP . This could be just what some players need to finish their Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass and reach level 100.

Below, we have short listed the challenges and methods to complete each of these quests quickly.

Speak to one of these NPCS: Island Nomad, ExoSuit, or Galactico (0/1).

Some of these NPC’s don’t have fixed positions, however, below we’ve highlighted the location of Galactico. Unfortunately, Galactico will be at the newly resurrected Tilted Towers; it won’t be easy getting to him.

In Tilted Towers eliminate an opponent (0/1).

This is one of the simplest tasks in week 8. You just have to eliminate one opponent in the Titled Towers. While you’re out looking for Galactico, you can go grab an elimination to complete both challenges.

Consume Klomberries to restore shields (0/40).

Pretty straightforward; we’ve marked the Klomberries for you below.

Knockdown Timber Pines to destroy structures (0/10).

For this task, you just have to destroy Timber pines. You can find Timber Pines in the north of the map, the areas around Logjam Lumberyard and Shifty Shafts are filled with Timber Pines. What’s different about this challenge is that you also need to destroy structures. So, simply build a structure and cut down a timber pine onto it.

After launching from a Klombo’s blowhole glide for 60 meters (0/60).

To finish this task, you’ll need to find a Klombo that’s far enough away from any buildings or mountains that would prevent you from going a long distance. As a result, we recommend that players go for the Klombo north of The Daily Bugle.

Klombo’s blowhole is located on top of its head and it is used to launch from it. The quickest way to get there is to land on it right after stepping off the bus. If you’re already on the ground, simply run onto at Klombos from its tail. Get on top of the blowhole, and you’ll be ejected far into the air, allowing you to glide for hundreds of meters.

For 5 seconds, dance for Llana at a vending machine (0/1).

Llana is the vending machine bot everyone knows and loves. All you have to do is dance in front of her for a bit to complete the challenge. This may be difficult to accomplish this without getting shot, but there are vending machines all over the map, so find one that seems isolated. You will receive 25,000 XP once you have finished the task.

Pizza Slices from a Pizza Party item (0/2).

Tomatohead, who sells the item for 50 Gold Bars, is the easiest place to locate a Pizza Party. This famous NPC may be found in the Pizza Pit restaurant in Tilted Towers’ newly-returned Tilted Towers.

Deal 400 points of explosive damage (0/400).

Just deal explosive damage of 400 and you’ll successfully complete this task as well. It’s as simple as finding some explosives and eliminating other players.

Bars to spend (0/200).

Spend bars and you’ll complete this task as well. 50 will already be spent on the Pizza Party Item, spend some more!