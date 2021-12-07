Fortnite Chapter 3 is here with new exciting challenges. One such challenge is to “Discover the Device”. The device is an inconspicuous-looking briefcase so it can be hard to locate. So, in this guide, we’ll let you know Where to Discover Device in Fortnite Chapter 3 to help you find the exact location and complete the challenge easily.

Where to Discover The Device in Fortnite Chapter 3

The device can be in multiple locations, but you only have to find it once to complete the challenge. These locations are as follows:

Sanctuary

South of Condo Canyon

Northeast of The Daily Bugle

Northwest of Camp Cuddle

Southwest of Coney Crossroads

East of Sanctuary by the Foundation statue

East of Sanctuary on an island past the Foundation statue

Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

Southwest of Greasy Grove

Here is the image showing the locations on the map where you can discover the device.

If you do decide to go to the location northwest of Logjam Lumberyard you need to enter a building located on the left-hand side. Here, you will find two desks with computers placed on them. In between the two desks, you can see a briefcase.

This briefcase is the device that you are looking for, so just interact with it and collect the device. At this point, you will also have a small conversation with members of the Seven.

We hope that this guide helps you to complete your first challenge ‘Discover the Device’ quite easily in Fortnite Chapter 3. So, get ready to set out for a thrilling journey to complete this new quest.