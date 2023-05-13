Fortnite Chapter 2 Weather Station Location

As part of Fortnite Chapter 2’s week 3 challenges, players are tasked to dance on top of a weather station on the new map. While a weather station can be easy to spot, considering it has antennas and satellites on top of it, knowing the exact area where it is takes some time and running around which is where this guide comes in. In this guide, we will show you the exact location of the weather station on the new Fortnite map.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Weather Station

When dropping from the battle bus, make your way to the southwest corner of the map where the big snowy mountain range is. The ice patch should be easier to spot on your map as well so you can mark the area and head there if you didn’t fly there straight from the bus. However, keep in mind that trying to walk to the top of the mountains will require an insane amount of resources so try to land on top of the highest mountain when you drop from the battle bus.

From the peak of the tallest mountain, if you look below you will be able to spot the weather station. It is roughly near the border between grid G7 and G8 on the map. Make your way to the station by either sliding down the mountain, jumping off or building stairs downwards.

Once you’re at the Weather Station, dance anywhere at the location to complete the dance challenge and receive your due credit of fourteen thousand (14,000) experience points (XP).