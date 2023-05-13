Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 9 Challenges Guide

A list of new challenges was released recently, following a few alterations that were a part of the latest update. One of the challenges has been excluded and supplanted by a new one. In this Fortnite Season 6 Week 9 Challenges guide, we’ll be showing you how you can complete all of the new challenges the current season of FN Chapter 2.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 9 Challenges

Here is a list of Fortnite challenges that you are required to attempt in Week 9

Trigger a rift by buying it from a character

Catch a Boar

Spend 7 seconds while keeping a distance of 7 meters from a fleeing chicken

Increase your health in the storm

Shockwave Grenade yourself while in the storm

Keep yourself alive while you are in the storm

Build in the storm

Each of the epic quests in Season 6 Week 9 carries a reward of 24000 XP as you complete them in Fortnite’s Battle Royale.

How to Trigger a Rift by Buying from a Character

To trigger a rift for this Fortnite Week 9 challenge, you need to buy it from any of the NPC’s. You need to have gold bars to buy said rift. You can acquire gold bars by opening crates, plundering them, or killing players. Usually, killing players is the more preferred method. Here are the locations where you can find the NPCs to grab a rift from.

Raz – Colossal Crops.

Rebirth Raven – Sweaty Sands

Cabbie – Lazy Lake

Castaway Jonesy – Island in the northeast edge of the map

Willow – Weeping Woods

Bunker Jonesy – This is not a preferable option because you will have to search at 10 different places. This NPC can appear at any of these 10 locations.

Speak to any one of these, and you will see an option for purchasing rift via gold bars (of course if you have enough of them).

How to Hunt Animals

You need to catch 5 animals to complete this quest in FN Season 6 Week 9. One can find animals right at the center of the map in the autumn-looking area. The animals prefer woody areas mostly and avoid the overbuilt areas.

Spend 7 Seconds While Keeping a Distance of 7 Meters from a Fleeing Chicken

Capture a chicken, and then you have to chase it for seven seconds keeping a distance of seven meters. Sometimes caging a chicken inside walls doesn’t work, so you might want to chase it in an open area.

How to Survive Storm Phases

You can survive storm phases by waiting until the zone closes. Repeating this five times will complete your quest.

Shockwave Grenade Yourself While in Storm

You have to get a grenade and run in the storm, so this isn’t much of a problem. One can find grenades by opening the crates.

Build in the Storm

Here you need to build up 10 times while running in the storm.

Legendary Quest

The legendary quest in Season 6 Week 9 for FN Chapter 2 is to catch a fish. There are 5 chores that you’ll have to complete. The primary chore rewards with 35000 XP and the other four with 24500 XP.

How to Catch a Fish

The most important thing that you need to catch a fish is a fishing pole. You can find a fishing pole in barrels that are located close to the bay. Next, you need to locate a lake, river, or shore. Here the best place to fish is where you see circles of white water.

Now set up the rod and press the action button to select an angle for your target. Keep in mind that your target should be right in the middle of where you are fishing. Wait for the time until the fish takes a bite. When the pole bends, take it out of the water.