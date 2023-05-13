In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 9 Challenges Guide we will briefly discuss all the new epic and legendary challenges and quests that came with the 9th Week of Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 9 Challenges

Week 9 of Fortnite Season 5 is here with a new set of challenges to complete and continue the battle pass grind.

This week’s challenges are a tad bit more challenging and fun than those in the past weeks.

You will be searching stone statues, missing black boxes, and hidden bunkers as part of the weekly challenges.

Here is a list of challenges in Week 9 of Fortnite.

Epic Challenges

Shakedown an IO Guard (1)

Find a hidden bunker (1)

Find the crashed plane’s black box (1)

Deal damage while in water (200)

Emote at stone statues (1)

Ride the Steamy Stacks (1)

Deal damage to a Loot Shark (500)

Legendary Challenge

This week’s Legendary challenge requires you to Shake Down 25 opponents. This is not as easy as it seems because you cannot complete this in the Team Rumble game mode.

Finding a Hidden Bunker

The hidden bunker is in a remote location on the small Northern island. We will pin the precise location for you.

All you need to do is head over there, and you’ll see a small shack, which is the hidden bunker.

Simply finding the bunker will complete the Week 9 challenge.

The rest of the challenges are pretty straightforward and don’t require much explanation. This is all we have on Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Challenges