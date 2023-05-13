In this Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 8 Challenges Guide, we will briefly discuss all the new epic and legendary challenges and quests that came with the Week 8 of Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 8 Challenges

Week 8 of Fortnite Season 5 is here with a new set of challenges to complete and continue the battle pass grind.

This week’s challenges are a breeze and only require you to normally play the game, with only 1 challenge requiring you to deliver a truck to a specific area on the map.

Here is a list of challenges in FN Week 8.

Week 8 Epic Challenges

Destroy apple and tomato produce boxes at The Orchard Farmers Market (3)

Drive a car through the cornfield at Steel Farm (1)

Deliver a truck to Sunflower’s Farm (1)

Pistol Damage (250)

Collect Gold Bars (500)

Blow up a gas pump (1)

Distance traveled Gliding (3,500)

Legendary Challenge

Eat Fish (10,20,30,40,50)

All of these challenges are simple and don’t require you to go out of your way. Most can be completed in the Farm area.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

We will now discuss that challenge in detail.

Deliver a truck to Sunflower’s Farm



For this challenge, you have to deliver a truck to Sunflower (A NPC who gives you cabbages in exchange for gold and other random things).

Sunflower is at her farm towards the North of the Orchard.

This is the 2nd stage of a quest that starts at the Orchard. The first part requires you to destroy produce containers located at The Orchard.

Once you complete that, then you should find a truck in the vicinity of the Orchard and deliver it to Sunflower’s Farm.

The locations of Sunflower’s Farm (red marker) & The Orchard (pink marker) are given below.

The rest of the weekly challenges don’t require any specific explanations. That’s all there is to Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 Challenges. They are Easy as Pie!