Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 10 Challenges Guide

In this Fortnite Season 5 Week 10 Challenges guide we will briefly discuss all the new epic and legendary challenges and quests that came with the 10th Week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 as well as tell you where all the weekly XP coins are located.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 10 Challenges

Week 10 of Fortnite Season 5 is here with a new set of challenges to complete and continue the battle pass grind.

This week’s challenges are a lot easier than those in the past weeks. You will be fighting IO Guards and pickaxe enemies this week.

Here is a list of challenges in Week 10 of FN Season 5.

Epic Challenges

Use food consumables (3)

Eliminations with Common Weapons (1)

Go for a swim at Lazy Lake (1)

Dance near Pleasant Park (1)

Deal Melee Damage (300)

Upgrade weapons (3)

Eliminate IO Guards (5)

All of these Epic challenges are self-explanatory with only 1 requiring an explanation, which is “Go for a swim in Lazy Lake”.

Lazy Lake despite its name, is not a lake but a town. The only two places where you can swim in this town are the swimming pools and we will mark their locations below.

Legendary Challenge



This week’s Legendary challenge requires you to destroy sofas, chairs, or beds. You have to do it 100 times which is fairly easy considering you have a week to complete it.

Season 5 Week 10 XP Coin Locations



XP Coins are a huge help in grinding the Battle Pass especially if you are in the late days of the season and want to level up quickly.

There are 4 types of XP coins in Fortnite with each providing a set amount of XP.

The XP coins are worth the following amounts:

Green: 5,000 XP

Blue: 6,500 XP

Purple: 10,300 XP

Gold: 15,000 XP

This week’s Gold XP coin in FN Chapter 2 is located in Flush Factory. It’s sitting up in the rafters. The locations for all of the XP coins for this week are given below:

And that’s all for FN Season 5 Week 10 Challenges.