Turbulence has been caused by the addition of NPC characters in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, and now there is so much to do! This Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 NPC Locations guide will give you the locations of all the NPC characters.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 NPC Locations

So, there are a total of 40 NPC characters that have been added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

While some of these, like The Mandalorian and Ruckus, are enemy bosses, others are friendly NPC’s and you can get quests from them.

Some of these Fortnite NPCs also have multiple spawn locations around the map, but the below-mentioned locations are where you will surely find them:

Lexa – Located in Hunter’s Haven

Menace – Located in Colossal Coliseum

Reese – Located in Dirty Docks

Fishstick – Located in Craggy Cliffs

Mancake – Located in Butter Barn, to the south of the Zero point

Mave – Located in Shipwreck Cove, in the southeast corner of the map

Kondor – Located in Misty Meadows

The Mandalorian – Razor Crest, to the south of Colossal Coliseum

The Reaper – Located in a house on the western edge of the map between Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands

Brutus – Located in Dirty Docks

Deadfire – Located in the sheriff’s office near the center of the map

Bullseye – Located in Steamy Stacks

Bandolier – Located in Flush building, south of Slurpy Swamp

Cole – Located in North of Retail Row

Longshot – Located in the hills of Misty Meadows

Splode – Located at Unremarkable Shack, the northern edge of the map

Blaze – Located on the island in the northeastern corner of the map.

Remedy – Located in a house northeast of Pleasant Park

Big Chuggus – Located in Slurpy Swamp

Triggerfish – Located in Crashed Cargo, west of Sweaty Sands

Kyle – Located in the caravans at Weeping Woods

Ragnarok – Located on the Viking ship west of Holly Hedges

Bushranger – Located at Salty Towers

Dummy – Located North of Pleasant Park

Sparkplug – Located in Lazy Lake

Burnout – Located in Bridge by Steamy Stacks

Turk – Located on an Island north of Misty Meadows

Outcast – Located in Flopper Pond, east of Holly Hedges

Rapscallion – Located in Underground at Lazy Lake

Sleuth – Located in Sweaty Sands

Grimbles – Located in Fort Grumpert, northwestern corner of the map

Sunflower – Located in The Orchard, north of Colossal Coliseum

Farmer Steel – Located in Steel Farm, an island east of Colossal Coliseum

Doggo – Located in Retail Row or Pleasant Park

Kit – Located by the vault at Catty Corner

Beef Boss – Located at Durr Burger or Durr Burger Food Truck, west of Weeping Woods or east of Stealthy Stronghold

Tomato Head – Located in Pizza Pit, north of Colossal Coliseum

Bunker Jonesy – Located in Camp Cod, the southern edge of the map

Bigfoot – Located in the Northwestern part of Weeping Woods

Ruckus – Located in Hydro 16, east of Slurpy Swamp