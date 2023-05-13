Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Milestone Quests Guide

Milestones are the new Punch Cards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. This guide will cover all the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Milestone Quests and tell you how you can obtain them.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Milestone Quests

Punch Cards were a fun and efficient way for players to stack up on XP and max out their battle pass to unlock exciting rewards. Punch Cards have now been replaced with milestones.

Milestones are pretty much the same as Punch Cards, with just a few differences. The significant difference is that you cannot view which Milestone you’ve already completed.

Milestones are several hidden challenges in the game that are like goals that you have to work on.

After completing these goals, you get rewarded with large amounts of XP. The tasks are as simple as walking a certain distance or getting a certain amount of kills.

Obtaining Milestones

It is impossible to track milestones, which means you cannot see how much progress you’ve made until the next Milestone pops up.

You can obtain these challenges from regular gameplay. However, few milestones do require you to try out some specific things.

Doing extra tasks like swimming, destroying items, and consuming particular types of foods will increase your XP. Simple tasks will boost up your XP and allow you to achieve Milestones quickly.

All The Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Below are listed all of the Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

The numbers in the parentheses indicate the tiers of the specific Fortnite XP Quests.

Ammo Boxes Searched (10, 20, 50, 100, 200)

Consume Mushrooms (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

Consume Bananas (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

Complete Rare Quests (10, 25, 50, 100, 200)

Complete Epic Quests (5, 10, 25, 50, 75)

Complete Bounties (5, 25, 50, 75, 100)

Complete Uncommon Quests (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

Catch Fish (3, 15, 50, 125, 250)

Consume Mushrooms (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

Chests Searched (10, 50, 500, 1000, 2500)

Complete Legendary Quests (3, 10, 20, 40, 80)

Collect Bars (1000, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000)

Consume Foraged Items (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

Complete Common Quests (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

Damage Opponents (5000, 25000, 75000, 150000, 500000)

Distance Traveled Swimming (250, 1000, 2500, 10000, 25000)

Distance Traveled Gliding (1000, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000)

Damage to Vehicles With a Player Inside (250, 1000, 5000, 10000, 20000)

Destroy Trees (25, 100, 250, 1000, 2500)

Destroy Shrubs (10, 50, 100, 250, 500)

Distance Travelled on Foot (1000, 2500, 10000, 250000, 50000)

Destroy Stones (25, 100, 250, 500, 1000)

Distance Traveled in a Vehicle (2500, 15000, 50000, 75000, 100000)

Eliminations With Pistols (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

Eliminations With Assault Rifles (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

Eliminations With Sniper Rifles (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

Eliminations With Explosives (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

Eliminations With Shotguns (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

Eliminations With Common or Uncommon Weapons (2, 10, 25, 75, 125)

Eliminations With SMGs (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

Eliminations From 150 Meters or More (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

Fish at Fishing Holes (5, 15, 75, 150, 300)

Harvest Stone (2500, 10000, 25000, 100000, 250000)

Ignite Structures with Fire (25, 50, 100, 250, 500)

Ignite Opponents with Fire (3, 10, 25, 50, 75)

Melee Eliminations (5, 25, 50, 75, 100)

Melee Damage to Player Structures (500, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000)

Place Top 10 (10, 25, 100, 200, 300)

Players Eliminated (5, 25, 100, 250, 500)

Player Structures Destroyed in a Vehicle (3, 25, 75, 150, 300)

Revive Teammates (5, 25, 50, 100, 250)

Reboot Teammates (2, 5, 10, 25, 50)

Supply Drops Searched (5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

Sofas, Beds or Chairs Destroyed With a Pickaxe (10, 50, 100, 250, 500)

Shakedown Opponents (5, 25, 50, 100, 200)

Use Campfires (3, 15, 50, 100, 150)

Upgrade Weapons (5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

You can gain free and easy XP from simple tasks like exploring the map, healing, and looting.

Such challenges make a significant difference in your XP when you hit a Milestone. Go out of your way to do these tasks and boost your XP to level up your Battle Pass