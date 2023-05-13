Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Fish Locations Guide

After being dumped for a while, we can see that fish are back in Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 5. There will be some fish that can only be caught by fishing rods and that is why we have prepared this list of all the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Fish Locations and have listed them down with special requirements.

These fish spawn at random locations throughout the whole map.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Fish Locations

In order to check for the caught fish in your inventory, you can go to the collections tab and click on “Quests.”

You can easily catch the fish in the battle lab by setting your weapons to explosives and then making sure that it is nighttime. You can get the fishing rod by looting the barrels.

First, we will list down all the fish which can be anywhere on the map:

No.1 Orange Flopper

No.2 Green Flopper

No.3 Blue Flopper

No.4 Black and Blue Shield Fish

No.7 Pink Shield Fish

No.8 Light Blue Shield Fish

No.9 Blue Slurpfish

No.14 Light Blue Small Fry

No.15 Tan Small Fry

No.16 Purple Top Small Fry

No.17 Black Small Fry

No.19 Purple and Orange Thermal Fish

No.21 Silver Thermal Fish

No.28 Crystal Zero Fish/Zero Point Fish

No.29 Slurp Jellyfish

No.32 Dark Vanguard Jellyfish

No.35 Butterfly Rift Fish

No.36 Black Spotted Rift Fish

No.38 Galactic Rift Fish

No.39 Vendetta Flopper

Here is the list of fish found in the Coastal area:

No.5 Black Striped Shield Fish

No.12 Black Slurpfish

No.20 Blue Small Fry

No.22 Raven Thermal Fish

No.24 Tiger Zero Fish

No.31 Purple Jellyfish

No.37 Sandstorm Rift Fish

Here is the list of fish from Mountain areas:

No.11 Purple Slurpfish

No.26 Crimson Zero Fish

No.30 Peely Jellyfish

No.34 Volcanic Rift Fish

Here is the list of fish from Forest areas:

No.6 Green Shield Fish

No.20 Green Thermal Fish

No.23 Red and Green Thermal Fish

No.25 Leafy Zero Fish

Here is the list of fish from swamp areas:

No. 10 Yellow Slurpfish

No.13 White Slurpfish

No.27 Skull Zero Fish

No.33 Cuddle Jellyfish

There are a total of 40 fish in this season, but till now, we have only 39 on the map. The last one will be added on in later updates.