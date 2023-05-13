Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 was released a week ago, and numerous players are working hard attempting to rack up the new achievements and push their way through the new challenges. In case you’re a completionist, you’ll probably need to reference our Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Achievement List to ensure you don’t miss anything.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Achievements List

You may have seen some of these achievements in past seasons, yet there are some fresh out to be aware of on this list. Here is the full Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 list of achievements.

Winning Matches

Master Spies – Win 1 Duos match.

Secret Agent – Win 1 Solo match.

Pack of Spies – Win 1 Squads match.

Special Operative – Win 10 Solo matches.

Legendary Spy – Win 100 Solo matches.

Spies on the Prize– Win 10 Duos matches.

Co-Operatives– Win 100 Duos matches.

Squad Job – Win 10 Squads matches.

Quadruple Agents – Win 100 Squads.

Rumble Agent – Win a Team Rumble match.

There is No “Spy” in Team – Win 100 Team Rumble.

Weapon Achievements

Pew-Pew-Tic-Tic-Tic – Earn AR Expert.

Ka-Boooom! – Earn Explosives Expert.

Thunk! – Earn Pickaxe Expert.

Pop-Pop-Pop! – Earn Pistol Expert

Ch-Chak Chooom! – Earn Shotgun Expert

Ra-tat-tat! Ra-tat-tat! – Earn SMG Expert

Ba-Zing! – Earn Sniper Expert

Man-At-Arms – Earn 2 different weapon specialist accolades in a match

Weaponologist – Earn 3 different weapon specialist accolades in a match

Painbringer – Earn 4 different weapon specialist accolades in a match

Super Soldier – Earn 5 different weapon specialist accolades in a match

One-Man-Army– Earn 6 different weapon specialist accolades in a match

1 Weapon of Mass Destruction – Earn 7 different weapon specialist accolades in a same match

Golden Skins

Agent Peely Golden Style (Deluxe Tux) – Reach season level 350

Brutus Golden Style (Doubloon Agent) – Reach season level 180

Meowscles Golden Style (=^_^=) – Reach season level 250

TNTina Golden Style (Golden Explosion) – Reach season level 260

Midas Golden Style (Golden Touch)– Reach season level 140

Skye Golden Style (Heart of Gold) – Reach season level 300

Miscellaneous Achievements

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...