Fortnite Chapter 2 introduces a new massive map to players along with a new and only form of transportation; boats. These boats are scattered along rivers on the new map. They can be used for fast transportation from one point to another, and are a good aid to obtaining a good amount of loot at the beginning of the game. We’ll be discussing the locations of every motorboat in Fortnite Chapter 2 so that you can mobilize yourself as soon as you hit the ground.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Motorboat Locations

A motorboat can carry a full squad of four with a maximum health of 800. If you’re going to be making your way through land, make sure you’re efficient and watch your vehicle’s HP (Depletes one damage per second). The boats are weaponized with a missile launcher, so you can defend yourself while traveling the map.

There are a total of 23 motorboats located throughout the new map. Boats have a boost that makes them go at incredible speeds and work on land too; with the catch being that it will slowly lose HP over time. If you need a boat to escape the storm or complete a few challenges, then here are the locations of each boat:

North-west of the map has three boats, in grids A3, B2 (Craggy Cliffs) and C1 respectively.

North of the map has three boats in grids D1, E1 and G1.

West of the map has four boats near Dirty Docks in grids H3 and H4.

South of the map has two boats in grids E8 and G8.

These are the boats found on the outskirts of the map. Those found near the lakes are.

One South of Pleasant Park.

South of Salty Springs.

Two boats South-West of Frenzy Farm. One more directly South of the two boats.

North of Slurpy Swamp.

One in grid D7.

One; a little North of Misty Meadows.

Two West and South of Lazy Lake.

One in grid G5

You can also check the map for an idea of more locations. We will continue to update this guide as we discuss more locations where boats spawn. Now that you’re equipped with the knowledge of boats in Fortnite, you should have no problem with fast loot runs.