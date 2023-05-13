Fortnite Chapter 2 Holiday Tree Locations Guide

All the Fortnite players know that the holidays are upon us and with them come Fortnite Winterfest Challenges. The latest challenge in the series will have players searching for Fortnite Chapter 2 Holiday Tree Locations and our guide will help you with that.

In order to complete the Holiday Tree Locations challenge, you will have to get to all holiday trees and dance under them and only then you will be able to claim your rewards.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Holiday Tree Locations

There are a total of six holiday trees in Fortnite and the challenge is to dance under five of them. In this guide, we will be discussing where these trees are located.

The following image helps us pinpoint where some of these trees are, however, there are many more you can find in the game world:

They are easy to spot as they are 30 feet tall and decorated just as any Christmas tree is using lights and baubles. Some of them might even have loot chests near them. All you need to do is look for the trees that are decorated festively. You won’t miss them if you visit the areas pointed out in the image.

As mentioned above you only have to dance near five of the mentioned trees in order to complete the challenge. These trees are located as:

In Retail Row, close to the central car park. It is basically in the middle of the town. The star on top of this Fortnite holiday tree will help you distinguish this form others.

In Pleasant Park, north of the soccer pitch. This one is right next to the football ground. Very easy to find.

In the small garden on the north side of Holly Hedges. This holiday tree is very easy to locate as it has a whole garden dedicated to it and has all sorts of treasure chests around it.

In Misty Meadows, north of the bridge. You will find this one next to the canal following through the meadows near the north bridge.

North of the sunken courtyard in Lazy Lake This one is next to the car showroom.

In Salty Springs on its South border, You will find it in front of a house and it will have some gifts around it.

There is another one inside a cottage south of Frenzy farm but that would not be necessary.