Fortnite Chapter 2 Compact Cars Locations

Fortnite along with its numerous changes brings you new challenges to work on as you play through the game. The Fortnite Chapter 2 challenge today in question asking players to find the locations and then dance at Compact Cars, Lockie’s Lighthouse and Weather Station. Three locations in total in a vast map currently unknown to most due to the fact that it’s still a little shrouded in mystery.

To complete our dancing challenge, we’ll need to go to three locations, let’s talk about them in order.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Compact Cars

Compact Cars; not something you’re going to find on the map, but instead a landmark you’d have to search for if you weren’t reading this article. You can find landmarks in different zones, you do not unlock landmarks after unlocking a zone, you still have to identify these landmarks separately.

This one in specific is found between Dirty Docks and Frenzy Farm towards the left side of the river lying towards the east of the map. It’s a small area with a bunch of junk. Here’s a mark on the map indicating its exact location.

You’re not supposed to dance in a fixed spot here, as long as you’re in the walls, it’ll count towards the Fortnite week 3 challenge.