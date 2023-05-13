Fortnite Chapter 2 Best Settings to Use

Chapter 2 of Fortnite brings the players a beautiful and stunning map filled with new areas for the players to get fond of. With the addition of a new map, a lot of things have been changed which include gameplay mechanics. All your key bindings will be completely reset, and you’ll notice a few new settings in the menu. Let’s go over these new Fortnite Chapter 2 settings and suggest the best settings you can use to make the gameplay experience as optimal as it can be for you.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Best Settings

As you start off, the first setting that you absolutely need to change in Fortnite Chapter 2 is the sound quality option. Turn it from ‘High’ to ‘Low’. What this does is, fix the frame-rate issue that you would be having in the game, had it been ‘High’.

Fortnite, unlike other battle royale games, doesn’t entirely rely on aim and positioning. One of the core mechanics of the game involves being really good at building structures and puzzling your enemy.

A new system was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2, whereas it would confirm the edit of a building simply upon releasing the designated button, unlike the previous iteration, in which you also had to press an additional button.

With this option enabled, simply let go, and your edit will be confirmed instead of having to press another button for confirmation. This method is highly recommended and can be fast for diversifying your already built structures for good cover and positioning against enemy players.

If you happen to be playing on a controller, launching up the game will disable your auto-rotation. This essentially means that if you’re in a close fight with someone and you aim down sight, you won’t have the advantage of your crosshair sliding to the enemy a little bit automatically.

To gain this advantage, go into your options, into Controller Sensitivity, and turn on advanced options. Once this is done, simply scroll down and turn Legacy Look Controls to ‘ON’

Adding to this, another very key option that might have been disabled for players would be ‘Turbo Building’ and ‘Builder Pro: Build Immediately’. Go ahead and turn these on in the settings, otherwise, you’re just making it slower for yourself.

An optimal solution I have personally found for controller sensitivity looks something like this. Although I would suggest you to go a little up and down from here, use this as a template and adjust your settings accordingly.

Controller Sensitivity along X-Axis (Horizontal): 0.600

Controller Sensitivity along Y-Axis (Vertical): 0.600

Controller Scope Sensitivity: 0.650 (Ramp this up by 0.5 or 0.6 depending upon your normal X and Y sensitivity)

Controller building sensitivity: 2.000

Controller edit mode sensitivity: 2.000

For the mouse sensitivity, I’d suggest the following settings. Remember to only use these as a template, and adjust them according to your own ease. Do this in accordance with your DPI.

For 800 DPI, the in-game sensitivity should be 0.05-0.09 for both X and Y axes.

For 400 DPI, use 0.09-0.15 for both X and Y axes.

With all these settings ready, you’re good to head into your first game of Chapter 2 of Fortnite, and hopefully able to better up your game in accordance with all the competition.