Forspoken might be delayed to give Final Fantasy 16 less competition in 2022

It has been suggested that publisher Square Enix could delay Forspoken for a second time to clear the way for Final Fantasy 16 during the coming holiday season.

Forspoken was recently delayed to October 2022 to ensure developer Luminous Productions is able to “deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come.” Final Fantasy 16 on the other hand has received no release window.

In the latest XboxEra Podcast episode earlier today, XboxEra co-founder and co-host Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker stated that if Final Fantasy 16 is ready to release around the 2022 holiday season, Square Enix will likely push Forspoken into 2023 to reduce the level of competition for the latest Final Fantasy chapter.

Last month, producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed that Final Fantasy 16 has entered “its final stage” of development. Square Enix is expected to soon share new details while providing another look at the game, which should ascertain whether a late 2022 release is on the cards or not.

Square Enix has sold three of its western studios to Embracer Group for an estimated $300 million. The sale followed confirmation of a loss of $200 million that Square Enix suffered between Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Its new Outriders intellectual property also failed to turn a profit.

Not to forget the recently released Babylon’s Fall which is not faring any better. Its concurrent player count plummeted into single digits last month on PC.

Forspoken is another all-new intellectual property and hence, carries the same risk. Final Fantasy 16, however, has an established worldwide community waiting to get their hands on the game. In that sense, Square Enix would likely prioritize the latter over the former when it comes to banking on a holiday release.

Forspoken, for now, is slated for a release for PlayStation 5 and PC on October 11, 2022. Final Fantasy 16 is speculated for a 2022 release on PlayStation 5 with a PC version releasing later on.