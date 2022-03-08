Forspoken Gets Delayed To Q3 2022

Forspoken has been delayed by five months just as recently rumored and will now be looking to release in October 2022.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, developer Luminous Productions backed the delay as a necessary decision in order to “deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come.”

Luminous Productions will now be using the coming months to focus all “efforts on polishing the game.” Forspoken hence appears to be running through the last few courses of development and in a position to provide another look at its magical world in the months to come.

Forspoken was originally slated to release on May 24 but will now be releasing on October 11, 2022 for both PlayStation 5 and PC. The console release will be a timed exclusive which will last for the first couple of years after release. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will get their turn once that period expires.

Forspoken will be the first game to support the new Microsoft DirectStorage technology for greater optimizations on PC. Luminous Productions and AMD are also collaborating to implement various AMD technologies into the fantasy narrative-driven role-playing game, including AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.

Forspoken, previously known as Project Athia, was announced by publisher Square Enix as a game which will make full use of the graphical and other technological capabilities of PlayStation 5.

Coming from the same developers who were behind Final Fantasy 15, Forspoken aims to be a technical showpiece on PlayStation 5. Those ambitious could extend to Xbox Series X as well since the game is already using the Xbox-based DirecStorage API on PC.