You Can Forget About Titanfall 3

It might be time to stop wishing because developer Respawn Entertainment has once again made it clear that Titanfall 3 is not happening.

During a self-hosted YouTube stream (via Dexerto) a couple of days back, community coordinator Jason Garza responded to questions about the long-awaited sequel by stating that Respawn Entertainment is currently working on a number of games but none of which is Titanfall 3.

“I’ve said this before,” started Garza. “We don’t have anything in the works. There’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now.”

Titanfall 3 was reported to be in the works back when Respawn Entertainment was acquired by publisher Electronic Arts in 2017. However, development had to be halted when Apex Legends became an instant commercial hit, causing Respawn Entertainment to fully focus on supporting the battle royale game.

Respawn Entertainment had to then move on to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019 and is currently working on a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel. There may as well be other unannounced projects in the pipelines as well, which is why the fate of Titanfall 3 has always been believed to be in the hands of Respawn Entertainment, or its cumbersome development schedule so to speak.

Earlier in the year, Electronic Arts’ chief studios officer Laura Miele stated that the publisher will never direct its developers on which game to make and which to not. Respawn Entertainment hence has all the freedom it needs to work on Titanfall 3 if necessary.

It should be noted that Respawn Entertainment has repeatedly pointed out that Titanfall 3 has never been in development.

Titanfall 2 was the last mainline installment in the franchise and remains as an underrated and undersold game to this day as far as critics are concerned.