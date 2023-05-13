For Honor Warlord Guide – Best Combos, Moves, Hero Counters, Abilities, Best Feats, Combo Chains

For Honor Warlord Guide to help you learn everything you need to know about playing as Warlord, playing against Warlord, and tips to win.

Warlord in For Honor has plenty of health and rapid strikes which makes him an ideal choice for beginners. However, while playing Warlord, you must learn to manage your stamina, especially if you like to block a lot.

Another thing you need to keep in mind while playing Warlord is because of his limited stamina pool, your combo potential is not too great.

For Honor Warlord Hero Guide

In our For Honor Warlord Hero Guide, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about playing as Warlord and playing against Warlord.

For Honor Warlord Feats

Tier 1 Warlord Feats

Deadly – Passive; attacks deal more damage

– Passive; attacks deal more damage Speed Revive – Passive; rapidly revive fallen teammates

– Passive; rapidly revive fallen teammates Rush – Trigger this to gain movement speed for a short period of time

Tier 2 Warlord Feats

Flesh Wound – Passive; gain moderate damage reduction

– Passive; gain moderate damage reduction Juggernaut – You are slowed and gain high damage reduction

– You are slowed and gain high damage reduction Bear Trap – Medium damage trap that will stops victims dead in their tracks

Tier 3 Warlord Feats

Punch Through – Passive; deal damage on blocked attacks

– Passive; deal damage on blocked attacks Tough as Nails – Passive; raises max Health when unlocked

– Passive; raises max Health when unlocked Fury – Raise your sprint speed slightly and defense and attack greatly

Tier 4 Warlord Feats

Fire Flask – Throw a projectile at enemy creating a fire area of effect

– Throw a projectile at enemy creating a fire area of effect Regenerate – Passive; regenerate your health when outside of combat

– Passive; regenerate your health when outside of combat Auto Revive – Passive; when you’re dying, you can revive without the help from other players

For Honor Warlord Hyper Armor

Hyper Armor basically allows your attacks to become unstoppable even if you land it in the middle of an enemy’s attack. This will cause both you and your enemy to take damage, but don’t let it stop you from landing blows and throwing your enemies off-balance.

For Honor Warlord Full Block Stance

This ability basically takes away your freedom to move, but allows you to block all the incoming attacks regardless of their direction. Moreover, you can land a few hard-hitting attacks which is why you should try to use this stance often.

For Honor Warlord Revenge Mode

This is when you need to go all in. During Revenge Mode, your attacks will become unblockable and stamina will stop being a problem because of the Revenge Mode.

For Honor Warlord Headbutt

This is one of the best tools at your disposal against enemies who are good at defending and blocking. This attack basically allows you to charge at an enemy, break his/her defense, and leave him/her vulnerable for subsequent attacks.

For Honor Warlord Counters and Match-Ups

Warlord in For Honor is easily countered by Kensei and Warden. On the other hand, he is pretty strong against the likes of Peacekeeper, Orochi, and Nobushi.

Warlord is an ideal choice for beginners because of his immense HP pool and the ability to tank for ages. However, the hero is not as simple as it appears on paper. You need to be fairly accurate with your hits and timing when playing Warlord.

As Warlord, you can’t afford to whiff your attacks because almost all of them cost a lot of stamina. When playing this hero, you must learn to manage your stamina, otherwise, you’ll find yourself out of stamina often than not.

In addition to this, the hero is Defense Stance Dependent which is something you can practice against your online friend and AI bots.

For Honor Warlord Combo Chains and Moves

Since we played the game on PC, the combo chains and moves mentioned below are from PC’s default layout:

Focused Strikes

It’s performed by pressing the LMB and then the RMB.

Hack and Slash

It’s performed by pressing the RMB and then the LMB.

Crashing Charge

It’s performed by pressing the ↓ + MMB. It can’t be performed while in Guard Mode.

Headsplitter Leap

It’s performed by pressing the ↓ + RMB. It can’t be performed while in Guard Mode.

Headsplitter Leap Alternate

It’s performed by pressing the W + Space and then the RMB.

Headsplitter Leap Combo

It’s performed by pressing the W + Space, RMB and cancelling the MMB into LMB.

Board and Blade

It’s performed by pressing the C and then the RMB.

Block and Stab

It’s performed by pressing the C and then the RMB.

Shield Counter

You need to perform a parry and then press the MMB.

Shield Counter Combo

You need to perform a parry and then press the MMB, LMB.

Headbutt

It’s performed by pressing W + Space and then the MMB.

Headbutt Riposte

It’s performed by pressing C and then the MMB.

Headbutt Combo

It’s performed by pressing C and then cancelling the MMB into LMB.

This is all we’ve on our For Honor Warlord Hero Guide. If there’s anything else you’d like to add, let us know in the comments section below!