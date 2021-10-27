Sometimes, there are certain items that aren’t included in the game because of licensing and copyright issues. For Football Manager 2022, these items include things like Badges and Logos of teams and players. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get Real Club Logos in Football Manager 2022.

How to Get Real Club Logos in Football Manager 2022

If you want the original logos and badges for clubs then we have two collections for you. One that provides them with minor variations, so you get things pretty close to the original and the other that gets updated yearly, so you might have to wait for the latest kits.

The files here are usually compressed, so first, you might have to unpack them using software like WinRAR or 7zip. Once done, the file has to be placed in a specific directory for Football Manager to read them, that location is:

My Documents/Sports Interactive/Football Manager 2022/Graphics/Folder

If you can’t find the folder, maybe try to run the game at least once before you try to copy. If the “Graphics” and “Logos” folders don’t exist, you might have to create them yourself, that will do the trick too.

Next up, we have to reload the game. When the game starts, we need to head into “Preferences” from the drop-down menu, go to Advanced->Interface.

From here you need to tick the option “Reload skin when confirming changes in preferences”. Confirm and enjoy the new logos.