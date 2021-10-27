Picking the best teams out of the wide variety of teams in Football Manager can be stressful. With the release of Football Manager 2022, every player is focused on getting their hands on the best possible teams. In this guide, we’ll show you a list of the Best Teams to Manage in Football Manager 2022.

Best Teams to Manage in Football Manager 2022

There are different criteria for the best teams in FM for different people. Some might believe that that the best team is the one with the most treasure while others wouldn’t care about the money but the potential of the players.

In this Football Manager guide, we will be exploring some of the best options for you to manage in FM 2022.

Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon)

This team with its amazing backers consisting of names such as Neymar, Mbappe, and Messi is surely one of the biggest teams right now. They are known for packing multiple Ligue 1 titles.

Though there have been ups and downs in their career, they still are owners of a 60,000-capacity stadium and numerous training facilities.

The playing squad of this team is highly competitive as well. The team consists of well-known names such as Jerome Boateng and Xerdan Shaqiri.

Though they had to face a huge slump when Memphis Depay departed and joined Barcelona, still this team is by no means a weak team.

St Pauli

One of the coolest and most talented clubs that cannot be skipped while mentioning the best team names. They are one of the most popular teams in Germany with an immense amount of support from the public.

This club previously appeared in the Bundesliga 10/11 as well as 01/02 and has made its way to the 11th Season of the 2. Bundesliga.

They’ve fallen to the third tier and have also been bankrupt but the team itself has an immense amount of potential.

Barcelona

Due to the financial crisis over this past summer, the team had to sell off its big names such as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. This resulted in them deploying a large number of teenagers who are supported by the La Masia youth academy.

These youngsters have a great deal of potential; some important names are Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Sergino. All of them have shown impressive performances in their previous matches, which makes them Barcelona’s Wonderkids.

Though they are struggling with a limited amount of transfer funds and a small budget, there still is potential for this team.

Athletic Club (Bilbao)

Athletic Club is a Northern Spanish Club that are 8-time champions and has been lifters of Copa Del Rey more than 20 times.

This team is also considered to be one of the most challenging teams to manage due to the sparse availability of players. As a manager, you will have to make the absolute best out of the players that you already have in this team.

Youth development is also going to be an essential part of this team since the transfer policies for young players is not as restrictive.

Inter Miami

Inter Miami has recently joined the MLS after completing in their first season in 2020. The way MLS is run is very unique and this is why the team is mentioned amongst one of the best teams to manage in 2022.

The entire system of management is based upon drafts and trades instead of a typical cash-for-players model. In order to sign or sell a player, you’ll have to trade them for another player.

The overall system is very complex therefore non-American managers might not be the best fit for this team.

The point to be highlighted here is that MLS is financially strong enough to attract big names and players who are looking to end their careers with final payoffs.

In order to have a successful experience with this team, you’ll need great squad management skills but all in all this is an amazing team to manage.

Shamrock Rovers

This is one of the favorite squads when it comes to winning the Irish Premier Division. Shamrock Rovers is also capable enough to win the Champions League.

The team itself has great potential but you’ll help it reach to its maximum potential by building a capable squad.

A pro tip for this team would be to sign Premier League midfielder Joe Ledley as he is one of the best options for this club in FM 2022. You can sign him by a free transfer but make sure to get your hands on him.

Morecambe

They’ve won the promotion to League One in 2020-21 and they’re just two seasons away from reaching the Premier League. This team is an ideal choice if you want to pick a team that you won’t have to build from the scratch but work on slowly.

An important tip for this team would be to sign Samuel Edozie from Manchester City as this team has no transfer budget. Another suitable option is Arsenal’s Vontae Daley-Campbell who you can sign through loan.

Crystal Palace

They have the smallest budget of 1.8 million pounds but are also one of the most exciting young players. There are a total of 11 players in their squad that earn around 50,000 pounds per week.

The best thing to do would be to shift a few players and make the best out of what you have in the first season.

You’ll have to be careful with how you use players like Jean Philippe Mateta because you might have to sign him up for a hefty amount if you play with him for long enough.

Newcastle Utd

Newcastle is a big club and is also considered one of Europe’s elite groups. Though they have never won the Premier League and the last time they lifted the FA Cup was in 1955, they’ve been producing some exciting teams.

They are packed with talented players such as Ginola, Beardsley, and Shearer.

Though there have been ups and downs in recent years due to their financial crises as well as poor results and weak performances by certain players, they now have a real chance to prove themself.