Fixing Activision Blizzard’s Workplace Culture Will Be “Hard Work,” Says Microsoft CEO Nadella

Activision Blizzard has been facing damning allegations of sexual misconducts where several of its executives served as enablers. Microsoft intends to address those allegations but which will be neither quick nor easy.

During a conference call (via Games Industry) earlier today, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella noted that the toxic work culture of Activision Blizzard as well as other workplace-related complains will be addressed.

He further added that the reformation process will be long and will require the right leadership to ensure a comfortable workplace for everyone from here on.

“We are supportive of the goals and the work Activision Blizzard is doing, and we also recognize that after close, we will have significant work to do in order to continue to build a culture where everyone can do their best work,” said Nadella. “This is hard work. It requires consistency, commitment and leadership that not only talks the talk, but walks the walk. That’s why we believe it’s critical for Activision Blizzard to drive forward on its renewed cultural commitments.”

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox had stated earlier in the month that Microsoft has reevaluated its relationship with Activision Blizzard. Certain changes have been put into place which will affect how Xbox does business with the Call of Duty publisher. Changes which Spencer refrained from clarifying publicly.

“We have changed how we do certain things with them, and they’re aware of that,” said Spencer at the time. “But I also — this isn’t about, for us as Xbox, virtue-shaming other companies. Xbox’s history is not spotless.”

Microsoft has acquired Activision Blizzard in a landmark deal estimated to be around $70 billion. The acquisition process will take time to complete but upon completion, all parties involved will be reporting to Spencer as the head of Microsoft Gaming.

Activision Blizzard and Microsoft Gaming will continue to operate in their respective and independent capacities until the Xbox deal goes through.