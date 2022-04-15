First Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Slated For 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 players who have been waiting to receive their first expansion pack will, unfortunately, have to wait a bit more.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, developer CD Projekt Red confirmed that the first Cyberpunk 2077 expansion pack will not arrive until 2023. Its announcement, however, alongside more details about what players can expect from the new content has been promised in the coming months.

As it was mentioned in @CDPROJEKTRED_IR financial call moments ago, Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023. Please stay tuned for more details coming later this year 🦾 https://t.co/rq1w6RDTDL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 14, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 was to receive at least two planned expansion packs in its life; at least until its half-baked, disappointing launch forced CD Projekt Red to focus on stabilizing the game instead of creating more content.

In the past few months alone, the developer has made several assurances about working on the promised expansion. There was the belief that Cyberpunk 2077 would finally receive its first expansion in 2022, more than a year after release.

While responding to disgruntled players on Twitter earlier today, quest director Paweł Sasko explained the reason behind the lengthy wait. He noted that CD Projekt Red wants to “make sure it is properly crafted” before being released.

Recalling the disastrous launch of the game back in late 2020, it would be best to not repeat the same mistakes again and rush out an expansion just because players are asking for new content.

I know it's a bit of a wait my dears — we want to make sure it's properly crafted for you ❤️ — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) April 14, 2022

The full-year financial results from earlier today also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 sold more than 18 million copies worldwide across all supported platforms by December 31, 2021.

That comes to about a 68 percent drop in sales in 2021 after the game sold 13.7 million copies within the first month of its release in December 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 hence managed to sell only about 4.3 million copies throughout 2021 and is expected to sell another 5.6 million copies in 2022.