Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Wyvern Rider Class Build Guide

The Wyvern Rider Class is one of the Advanced Classes you can play in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. This class has very good scaling in most of the stats such as Speed, Movement, Dexterity, and Strength; all at the cost of reduced Resilience and Defense stats.

How To Use Wyvern Rider Class In FEW: 3H

The Wyvern Rider Class allows their respective units control of a flying creature. It is up to them whether they want to mount it or not, as they can mount and dismount it at any time they want (With L+B). It’s one of the most mobile classes of the game, with many great improvements in many of the Stats mentioned above.

The downside of being weak in Defense and Resilience is that this Class becomes vulnerable to opponents that specialize mainly in Strength and Magic, along with the Effective vs Fliers ability.

Therefore, to use this class most effectively, use the boosted stats to move around the battlefield swiftly and utilize them fully, but also be careful of your weaknesses, especially the Magic users.

Avoiding them is simple, just don’t stay in one place for more than a few seconds.



Best Units For Wyvern Rider Class

The best units for the Wyvern Class include any of those units that specialize in using Axes like Edelgard, Hilda, and Petra. They prove most useful against those units that specialize in using Lances, easily obliterating them in a 1v1 situation.



RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Wyvern Rider Class Abilities

Class Abilities Effect Lance Buster Lv 3 Grants a higher tier advantage against opponents wielding Lances and increases the damage dealt to them by 90%. Wyvern Rider’s Wisdom Increases the damage dealt to opponents’ Stun Gauges while using Class Actions of axe-wielding fliers. Wyvern Rider’s Ploy Breaks the opponent’s guard when the Class Actions of axe-wielding units are used, with at least 1 of their bars being full. Offensive Tactics Increases the damage dealt to opponents by 20% in case of a battalion being deployed. Defiant Str Increases Str by 20 when your HP gets lower than 25% of the max cap.

Wyvern Rider Class Combos

Pending.