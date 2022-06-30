Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Wyvern Master Class Build Guide

The Wyvern Master is one of the bow-wielding classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and is exclusive to Claude. This class allows you to mount a giant Wyvern and destroy your enemies with ranged attacks.

If you’re looking to build the best Wyvern Master Class Build in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be walking you through all the information you need to know about this class.

How to Use Wyvern Master Class In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The Wyvern Master’s biggest selling point is its strength against gauntlets. When you’re up against enemies equipped with gauntlets, your damage will become boosted by a whopping 85%. This makes the Wyvern Master an incredibly useful unit to use in battle.

It may seem like the Wyvern Master is a duelist-type unit, meaning you need to just rush in with this unit and mow down enemies, but that’s not the case. One of its primary abilities allows it to regenerate the HP of allies, so the Wyvern Master can be looked at as a self-sufficient support unit.

When using this unit, you should try to target flying enemies and enemies with gauntlets only and let your team handle the rest. If you play cautiously during battle and stay alive, you’ll help your teammates out a lot through your healing ability.

All of the attacks in the Wyvern Master’s moveset are able to hit several enemies at once, so you should try to fight groups of enemies whenever you can instead of fighting individual enemies.



Best Units For Wyvern Master

Since the class is exclusive to Claude, you have no other choice but to pick Claude. Claude and the Wyvern Master class go hand in hand as this class has been specifically designed for Claude.

The Wyvern Master class will allow Claude to reach his maximum potential during battles in FEW: Three Hopes.



Wyvern Master Combos

Combo Input Combo Description Y X Shoots out a wave of arrows at the enemies then hits them with the Wyvern’s tail, tossing them into the air before finishing the combo by firing another wave of arrows Y Y X Shoots a wave of arrows at the enemies and then performs a tail swipe, knocking the targets far away Y Y Y X Shoots out two waves of arrows and then does a spin attack with the Wyvern, launching enemies into the air Y Y Y Y X Shoots out three waves of arrows before doing a charge attack with the Wyvern, then Claude fires an arrow which causes a tornado to spawn Spam Y Shoots out three waves of arrows followed by a charge attack by the Wyvern before finishing with the combo with a slam attack

Wyvern Master Unique Abilities

Charm

When an enemy commander is taken down, the Wyvern Master regenerates the HP of allies nearby.

Gauntlet Buster Level 2

When facing enemies equipped with gauntlets, this ability grants the Wyvern Master one tier greater advantage over them which increases its damage (against them) by 85%.