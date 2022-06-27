How to Get and Use Treasures in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Treasures in any game sound very exciting. Luckily, Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes has many treasures to find in the game. This guide is the perfect road map if you want to know details about treasures in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes including getting treasures and how to use treasures in FEW Three Hope. So without any further ado, let’s get to it.

How to Get Treasures in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

There are different treasures in FEW Three Hopes. The reward that awaits you for finding each treasure depends on the rarity of the treasure.

Below we have listed all the treasures that can be found in FEW:3H in order of the rewards they offer:

Bullion

Large Bullion

Extra Large Bullion

Getting treasures in FEW Three Hopes is very straightforward. You can get treasures as a reward from every battle in the game. You can get even more exciting treasures by completing missions with an S rank. Completing missions in S rank will help you yield some prestigious treasures in the game.

How to Use Treasures

There is a very effective way of putting your treasures to good use. This method involves selling your treasures for profit in FEW: Three Hopes.

You can sell these treasures to shopkeepers in the game to earn a handsome profit. Selling treasures is the major source of earning gold in the game. For instance, you can sell Bullion for 2000 Gold. This Gold can help you in increasing the level of your units and buying some upgraded equipment as well.