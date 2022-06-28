Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Training Grounds Guide

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has a progression system where you need to continuously train your units to help them level up. The training regiment further depends on their classes and how much training you can afford to do in each session.

The following guide will explain all there is to know about Training Grounds which is where you will be training your units in the game.

How To Unlock Training In FEW: Three Hopes

You will unlock several Camp Facilities after reaching Chapter 3. One of these will be the Training Grounds where you can train your characters.

Make your way to the Training Grounds at the southwestern corner of the map to speak with the Training Instructor. The Training Grounds are just below the Recreation Center.

The Training Instructor will inform you of all the facilities available through which you can train your characters. You can begin training with the available facilities to earn Class XP for your characters.

How Training Works In FEW: Three Hopes

The Training Instructor will give you the option to either Train, Level Up or Reset, Acquire Class, Mock Battle, or expand the facility.

Select the first option to start training your units. Note that training units allow them to earn class experience for their respective classes and each training session requires 1x Training Point.

In the beginning, you will only be able to train two units per regimen. Units that are in the same regimen (or section) will increase their bond during training.

You can now choose to either begin training or successive training. Now, remember, normal training will require very few Training Points and will give you less class experience for the character.

Unlike the normal training, successive training will train the unit as a whole till their level increases or your Training Points are consumed. Just use the training effectively as you have only an adequate amount of Training Points and when they end up, you can not train until the end of the chapter.

How To Unlock Warrior Classes

The warrior classes have four types: beginner, intermediate, advanced, and master. Each class is further divided into two categories including the type of weapon and the level of weapon. Note that the beginner class will already be available for every type and there is no need to unlock it.

You can move on to the next tier by only completing all the levels of the previous tier. You need to complete all the advanced levels of the previous one which will gain you the next tier. You can only do so by doing the training or battles. This way, you will be able to gain abilities and the good thing about it is that you can choose your abilities by visiting the convoy menu.

You will be indicated by an asterisk with the class once your class has been completed. This way you can have an idea of which classes have been advanced.

Going further up the classes can be beneficial as the level of the weapons also rise. There is a difference in class between male and female categories. The males cannot access Pegasis/Gremories whereas females can not access Brawler class.

How To Unlock Advanced & Master Classes

After gaining all the upgrades in the previous classes, you will still be unable to have access to the advanced class. The only way to gain it is through getting the ‘Advanced Class Certification Exam’.

This can be attained when you upgrade the training ground and for that, you will be needing training gear for the veterans. The thing is that this material will be available when you reach chapter 7. This will be available in part 2 of the story mode and then you can have access to the advanced and master class.

After having the advanced class, you can easily purchase advanced seats from the shop. The same can be done with the master class.