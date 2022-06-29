In today’s world, everyone looks for variety and everyone wants something that suits their taste. We don’t want anything that is forced down our throats and we always look for options. If you are someone that wants freedom of choice, then Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has got you covered. This guide will list down all of the playable characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Playable Characters List

FEW: Three Hopes offers you a wide variety of playable characters classified into factions and when you play as a certain character, you will take a certain route and will meet other characters.

There will be some characters that can be played regardless of what route you take, and others will be faction specific. Below we have put together a list of all playable characters in FEW:3H

Playable Characters for All Routes

Shez

Can be played as both male and female and is the protagonist of Three Hopes and is one of the most versatile characters in the game due to the fact that you can learn an abundance of skills when playing as Shez.

Byleth

Can be played as both male and female. Usually, the antagonist but there is also the option to play as the protagonist.

Dorothea

She is one of the spellcasters in the game with a wide variety of spells that she can cast. Dorothea wasn’t born into royalty but is a member of the Scarlet Blaze.

Bernadetta

Born into a royal family, a member of the House Varley, she serves as the ranged attacker of the Fire Emblem.

Petra

Sword-wielding member of the Scarlet Blaze who comes from the land of Brigid.

Ashe

She comes from the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus and is one of the only ranged fighters in the Azure Gleam.

Lorenz

Lance-wielding member of the Golden Wildfire who comes from the Leicester Alliance.

Raphael

Also known as the guy who has muscles instead of a brain, he is a member of the Golden Wildfire and is also from the Leicester Alliance. He makes use of his heavy weapon and gauntlet to annihilate his enemies.

Ignatz

With the precision of an archer, Ignatz is a character with a focus on ranged combat.

Marianne

The healer, the lifesaver, and the doctor in the Golden Wildfire who is well-known for his healing spells and magic attacks.

Shamir

Shamir is a character that is focused on ranged attacks and can wield both a lance and a bow but mostly relies upon the bow.

Yuri

A sword-wielder who is also a part of the Ashen Wolf Faction.

Constance

He is a member of the Ashen Wolf whose attacks revolve around a short sword and fire magic.

Balthus

Taking down enemies with powerful weapons and attacks that focused more on brawn than brains.

Hapi

A spellcaster who is a part of the Ashen Wolves and has a wide arsenal of magic attacks.

Jeralt

A lance-wielder with melee-type attacks.

Gatekeeper

A great character choice who is looking for a character with tons of diversity.

Lindhart

A versatile character that can be played regardless of the route taken.

Scarlet Blaze Route Playable Characters

Edelgard

The leader of Scarlet Blaze wields an axe as her main weapon. She is also next in line for the throne of Adrestian Empire.

Hubert

Hubert is a noble, a member of Scarlet Blaze, and a member of Adrestian Empire who uses a thin but precise sword along with magic.

Ferdinand

A member of the Scarlet Blaze who comes from Adrestian Empire.

Caspar

An axe-wielding member of the Scarlet Blaze, Caspar focuses on heavy weapons.

Monica

A silent assassin with a wide variety of stealth skills.

Manuela

Member of Scarlet Blaze with diverse nature and is also an instructor at the academy.

Jeritza

Wielding a combo of a Scythe and a sword is Jeritza who leads the academy’s combat training division and is also proficient at magic.

Azure Gleam Route Playable Characters

Dimitri

A shining member of the Azure Gleam who also happens to be the Prince of the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus. He uses a lance and is quite good with it.

Dedue

He is Azure Gleam’s specialist in heavy weaponry.

Felix

Using the traditional sword fighting style, he is a member of Azure Gleam who comes from The Holy Kingdom of Faerghus.

Annette

Specialist of axe attacks mixed with magic; she is a member of the Azure Gleam Faction.

Sylvain

A lance-wielding member of the Azure Gleam.

Ingrid

The last student who is a part of the Azure Gleam and is also a lance wielder.

Rodrigue

A shining member of the faction who uses a mix of lance attacks and magic spells.

Mercedes

A spellcaster with a diverse arsenal of magical attacks.

Catherine

Golden Wildfire Route Playable Characters

Claude

Next in line for the throne of House Reigan, Claude focuses on ranged attacks using a bow.

Hilda

Don’t get confused with her size because her giant overhead iron axe will cut anything that comes in its way.

Holst

A member of Golden Wildfire with a diverse arsenal of attacks that can decimate any enemy.

Lysithea

She is a spellcaster with a training bow who serves a lethal purpose.

Leonie

A lance-wielding member of the faction who keeps the opponents away with her handy lance.