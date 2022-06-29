Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Paladin Class Build Guide

Paladin is not only one of the advanced classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes but also one of the best.

They have high mobility and strength that can take down multiple enemy lines with ease, making them quite formidable against many enemies in the game.

The following guide will walk you through the Paladin class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How To Use Paladin Class In FEW:3H

In Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, the Paladin class can be a powerful opponent thanks to their balanced combination of strong strength, defense, and resistance.

Make sure to use their high mobility to round up enemy units, especially units wielding swords.

That being said, you will need to remember that the Paladin class is quite weak to ranged and the Effective vs Cavalry ability. When you encounter these units, make sure to quickly dismount or else risk death.

Also, note that mastering the Paladin class gives you the option to master Falcon, Dark, and Holy Knights. You can choose from either of the first two because they both excel in dark and white magic respectively. The last, Falcon Knight class, is more of a tank against magic but at the cost of additional weakness to arrows.



Best Units For Paladin Class

While any character can become a Paladin, someone like Dimitri is best suited for the class. The reason is that Dimitri already starts with a Lance and excels in high mobility damage. Becoming a Paladin class hence allows Dimitri to strengthen his existing Lance-based skill set for increased damage and benefits.



Paladin Class Abilities

Terrain Resistance

This gives Paladins the ability to take zero damage from the terrain.

Sword Buster Lv 3

This increases damage against enemies wielding swords by 90%.



Paladin Class Combos