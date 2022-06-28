Meat is yet another item in FEW:3H that you can use for cooking for your team. This guide will break down where to find meat in the world of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How to Get Meat in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

There are two types of meat that you can find in FEW:3H

Wild Game

Poultry

Unlike Produce and Fish, both of which can be bought from the Shopkeeper, the only way to get Meat in FEW:3H is through battles. If you are short on meat, simply select a battle from the map and complete the mission to get meat.

After each successful battle, you may be rewarded with a set of rewards that may include meat as well. The higher rank you get in a mission, the better your reward will be. So in order to get ample meat, try to aim for S rank in every mission.

The meat you farmed will be then used in the cooking for your teammates in FEW: Three Hopes. To cook a meal, you will go to the Recreation Quarter and talk to the Kitchen Master.

The Recipes that require meat are

Derdiu Style Fried Pheasant : slightly fills awakening and warrior gauge at the start of a battle

: slightly fills awakening and warrior gauge at the start of a battle Grilled Beast Meat : slightly fills the awakening gauge and improves its recharge rate at the start of a battle

: slightly fills the awakening gauge and improves its recharge rate at the start of a battle Garreg Mach Meat Pie: weapon durability loss is slowed and the awakening gauge fills up faster

weapon durability loss is slowed and the awakening gauge fills up faster Pickled Rabbit Skewers: weapon durability loss is slowed and warrior gauge fills up faster

To cook the recipe, talk to the Kitchen Master and select a recipe. These recipes have unique buffs which you can give to your teammates. If you are missing a couple of resources, you can buy them from the Shopkeeper.