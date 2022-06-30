Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Mage Class Build Guide

The Mage is a tome-wielding class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes whose forte is elemental attacks. If you’re looking to bring this magic-based class up to its maximum potential, then we’re here to help you out with this guide where we’ll be showing you the best Mage Class Build in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How to Use Mage in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

The Mage is an intermediate class that specializes in elemental attacks. If the enemies you’re up against are magic users themselves, then the Mage class is the perfect counter to them.

The Mage has high resistance to magic attacks but it’s very weak against physical damage. This means that the Mage should avoid fighting enemies alone that deal physical damage.

That said, the Mage in Three Hopes is exceptionally strong against bow-users, so it’s still a very useful unit to use when going up against enemies equipped with bows.

The Mage should be reserved for enemies that are equipped with magic attacks and bows. Against magic users, the Mage class is even more powerful than the Monk due to its great resistance.

If the Mage happens to get put up against enemies that deal physical damage, you’ll need to have other units support the Mage.



Best Units For Mage in FEW: Three Hopes

When it comes to the Black Eagles, the best unit for the Mage is Hubert. For the Blue Lions, the best unit for the Mage is Mercedes; and finally, for the Golden Deer, Lysithea is the best pick for the Mage Class.

The Mage class in FEW: Three Hopeswill allow these units to use several different magic attacks while also keeping them safe against other magic users. They’ll be vulnerable to physical attacks, but that’s a worthy tradeoff and it’ll work well with the playstyle of these units.

So the three best units for the Mage class in FEW: Three Hopes are:

Hubert

Annette

Lysithea

Mage Combos

Combo Input Combo Description Y X Performs a spell that launches enemies into the air Y Y X Performs two magic attacks and then summons three bolts of lightning which launch enemies into the air Y Y Y X Performs three magic attacks followed by a fire spell which hits all enemies present within a large radius around the Mage Y Y Y Y X Performs four magic attacks before summoning a tornado which launches enemies into the air Spam Y Performs multiple magic attacks in a row, with the final one knocking enemies far back in every direction

Mage Unique Abilities

Bow Buster Level 2

When facing enemies equipped with bows, this ability grants the Mage one-tier greater advantage over them which increases its damage (against them) by 85%.

Fire

Gives the Mage the Fire spell. If the Mage has already learned the Fire spell, it makes it more powerful.

Miasma

Gives the Mage the Miasma spell. If the Mage has already learned the Miasma spell, it makes it more powerful.

Dark Magic Mastery

Allows Dark Magic spells to recharge faster.

Cavalry Buster Level 3

When facing cavalry units in FEW: Three Hopes, this ability grants the Mage one-tier greater advantage over them which increases its damage (against them) by 90%.