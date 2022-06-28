Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Item Drop Guide

Other than the loot you get at the end of the missions in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you also get loot that enemies drop in the battle. There are different types of items that are dropped and of different rarity. This guide will help you understand the different item drops you can get from enemies and their rarities in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Types of Item Drops in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Every time you kill an enemy in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes battle, you have a chance of getting an item drop. You will get different Tonics and Potions from these item drops for the different enemies.

You can get the following items from the Item Drops by defeating enemies in battles.

Green Tonic – These will restore your HP.

Yellow Tonic – These will increase your Warrior Gauge.

Blue Tonic – These will increase your Awakening Gauge.

Purple Crystal – These will restore your weapon’s durability.

Weapon Pack – These will allow you to get different weapons after each battle.

Resource Pouch – These will give you various crafting ingredients like Ores after your battles.

Item Drop Values in FEW: Three Hopes

The value of the items you get depends on their rarity. Higher the rarity of the item you get, the more effective they are and the better items they give you in the case of the Weapon Pack and Resource Packs.

The rarity and value of the item depend on the color of the item before you pick it up. The rarity and values go according to the following colors

Blue – 1 Star Value

Green – 2-Star Value

Yellow – 3-Star Value

Orange – 4-Star Value

Red – 5-Star Value

You can check out the star value of the items in your inventory once you have picked them up. The items also have these color hues before you pick them up, so you can focus on which items to pick up and which ones you can ignore.