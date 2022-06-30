Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes High Lord Class Build Guide

The High Lord Class is an Intermediate Class that is specific to Dimitri, a playable character and one of the protagonists in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Read on through the following guide to cover everything there is to know about the High Lord Class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How To Use High Lord Class In FEW: 3H

The High Lord class specializes in using a Lance to fight. Since this class is exclusive to Dimitri, the combined power of Dimitri’s Strength and the Class’s high Speed offers a great advantage over the enemy.

This class also has an ability that utilizes Charm, which heals your teammates. This property makes this class especially effective at commanding battalions and using gambits.

The High Lord Class also has a variety of Combos that are fairly easy to pull off, making it easier to control the character.

All in all, you can use this Class’s strengths to your advantage by battling against enemies that wield swords specifically, and also to heal your teammates.



Best Units For High Lord Class

Dimitri (Blue Lions) is the best unit you can have to use the High Lord class to its full potential.



High Lord Class Abilities

Charm

Restores your nearby teammates’ HP completely whenever an opponent commander is defeated.

Sword Buster Lv 2

Gives a higher tier advantage against any opponents that wield swords by dealing 85% more damage to them.



High Lord Class Combos

Combo Input Character Attacks Y, X Uses the Lance to perform two consecutive sweeping attacks that knock down opponents in front of you. Y, Y, X Uses the Lance to perform two consecutive sweeping attacks followed by a stab/thrust that knocks down opponents in front of you. Y, Y, Y, X Uses the Lance to perform three consecutive sweeping attacks followed by an aerial spinning attack. Y, Y, Y, Y, X Uses the Lance to perform four consecutive sweeping attacks and then proceeds to summon a rock from the ground that knocks back opponents in contact. Spam Y Uses the Lance to perform five consecutive sweeps. This action is repeated for however long you keep spamming Y.

High Lord Class Action