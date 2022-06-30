If you have been a fan of the Fire Emblem series, you’ve probably heard of the Gatekeeper. Given his popularity, it’s no surprise that the Gatekeeper has made it into the latest iteration of the game, FEW: Three Hopes. The question is, though, how to recruit him. This Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes guide will explain how to recruit the Gatekeeper.

How to Recruit Gatekeeper in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Here’s a brief introduction to the Gatekeeper for those new to Fire Emblem so they can see the potential of this badass character before recruiting him.

The Gatekeeper’s character-specific abilities are unparalleled and serve as his primary selling point. For instance, when he executes a combo, he can summon fellow Gatekeepers to deliver follow-up attacks.

That’s not all; his support ability will reduce the amount of status effect damage you take, and if you manage to get it to level 3, it will completely negate all status effect damage.

These skills will be more than enough to make you fall in love with the Gatekeeper and entice you to have him on board. So, let’s get started on how to recruit the Gatekeeper in FEW: Three Hopes.

Being special as he is, the Gatekeeper is not recruited in a conventional way in FEW: Three Hopes. You cannot spend strategy points to convince him to join your side, nor is he available with the New Game+ characters on your second playthrough.

Nonetheless, recruiting him is not difficult; in fact, it’s a simple task. The Gatekeeper will become available on your third playthrough of FEW:3H and you can recruit him, then and there.

He becomes available as soon as you unlock the camp. You can use your desk and spend the renowned points to recruit him.

Unlike New Game+ characters, the Gatekeeper only requires you to be on your second New Game+ playthrough. Simply play the first two runs and rush through the cutscenes to unlock him in quick succession.

It’s also worth noting that the Gatekeeper doesn’t require any particular faction. This means you can recruit him regardless of whether you are a member of the Black Eagles, Blue Lions, or Golden Deer.