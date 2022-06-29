There are additional skills that a character can learn in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes that are called Magic and Combat Arts. These Combat Arts and Magic can then be used in a battle and are very beneficial. In this guide, you are going to learn everything about combat arts and magic.

How to Unlock Combat Arts and Magic in FEW: Three Hopes

Combat Arts and Magic are very closely linked to each other. There are a total of 3 stars that you can get for either combat arts or magic. With the gain of each star, you are going to unlock new combat art or magic.

There are two ways to unlock stars in this game. Either get your characters into a fight and naturally level up. Or another option, an easier one, is by talking to the training instructor at base camp. When you are talking to the training instructor, there will be a ‘train’ option popping up. Select the character you want to level up and the ability you want to level up.

But keep in mind that for each training, you will utilize your training points. The only way to refresh those training points and get new ones is the start of a new chapter so be very careful how you spend them.

How to Use Combat Arts and Magic in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

There are two magic and combat arts slot for each character in-game. After a combat art or magic spell has been equipped in those slots, they can be used in battles. To equip the combat arts or magic, hold button R. A menu box will appear. You can then choose between slots by pressing X and Y buttons.

List of all Combat Arts and Magic

There are a handful of combat arts that can be equipped. We have listed many of them along with the effect description below:

Wrath Strike

Weapon : Sword

: Sword Traits : Guard Break

: Guard Break Durability Cost: 10

Gives off a powerful strike using a sword.

Grounder

Weapon : Sword

: Sword Traits : effective vs fliers

: effective vs fliers Durability Cost: 10

Performs agile triple slash.

Flash Strike

Weapon : Sword

: Sword Traits : effective vs cavalry

: effective vs cavalry Durability Cost: 15

Powerful single slash

Shadow Blade

Weapon : Sword

: Sword Traits : Dark Magic (spellbound)

: Dark Magic (spellbound) Durability Cost: 10

Used to hit enemies with a dark magic-based sword attack.

Wind Sweep

Weapon : Sword

: Sword Traits : Wind Magic (windtorn)

: Wind Magic (windtorn) Durability Cost: 15

It is used to generate a cyclone.

Fire Sweep

Weapon : Sword

: Sword Traits : Wind Magic (windtorn)

: Wind Magic (windtorn) Durability Cost: 15

It generates a cyclone with a fire.

Earthsplitter

Weapon : Lance

: Lance Traits : none

: none Durability Cost: 10

It is used to perform a plunging thrust directed from air to ground.

Wheelsweep

Weapon : Lance

: Lance Traits : none

: none Durability Cost: 15

This combat art performs a wide attack that covers a huge area and is a sweep-type attack. It also produces a shockwave.

Knightkneeler

Weapon : Lance

: Lance Traits : effective vs cavalry

: effective vs cavalry Durability Cost: 20

It performs a strong lance thrust.

Returning Axe

Weapon : Axe

: Axe Traits : none

: none Durability Cost: 10

It strikes a wide area with a hurling axe.

Swinging Fury

Weapon : Axe

: Axe Traits : Guard Break.

: Guard Break. Durability Cost: 15

Similar to Returning Axe but performs a few strikes instead of only one strike.

Smash

Weapon : Axe

: Axe Traits : critical

: critical Durability Cost: 15

Pummels a wide area ahead. It is often used to land powerful blows.

Curved Shot

Weapon : Bow

: Bow Traits : effective vs fliers

: effective vs fliers Durability Cost: 10

It releases a series of arrows in a straight line.

Spiral Shots

Weapon : Bow

: Bow Traits : effective vs fliers

: effective vs fliers Durability Cost: 15

Releases arrows in a wide area.

Tracking Shots

Weapon : Bow

: Bow Traits : effective fliers

: effective fliers Durability Cost: 10

Releases arrows on tracked target.

Break Shot

Weapon : Bow

: Bow Traits : effective vs fliers

: effective vs fliers Durability Cost: 15

Releases arrows towards foes that explode and deal massive damage.

Rushing Blow

Weapon : Gauntlet

: Gauntlet Traits : cannot guard

: cannot guard Durability Cost: 10

Flies towards foes and deals a charged attack with fists.

Dual Devastators

Weapon : Gauntlet

: Gauntlet Traits : Reduce Stun Gauge

: Reduce Stun Gauge Durability Cost: 15

Reduce enemy stun gauges and deal massive damage with both fists.

Battle Trance

Weapon : Gauntlet

: Gauntlet Traits : Strengthen

: Strengthen Durability Cost: 20

It enables the player to temporarily easily fill Warrior and Awakening Gauges.