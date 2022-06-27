How to Change Class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

There are numerous characters to play with in FEW: Three Hopes, each with its own specific classes. You can change the class of a character as you advance, but starting classes are fixed. Changing a character’s class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has a lot of benefits and unlocks more abilities.

In case you’re wondering how to change class in FEW Three Hopes, we’ve got you covered. This guide has all the details that will help you change classes.

How to Unlock New Classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

It is necessary to unlock other classes for your character before you can change their class. Seals are used to unlock other classes. In addition to Intermediate, Advanced, and Master Seals, there are also other levels.

A unit can be changed to a class once it has been unlocked. The Training Instructor unlocks new classes. The character appears to your left of the base camp. Press R to teleport here directly. You can unlock new classes for your characters by talking to the Training Instructor and spending Seals.

How to Change Class in FEW: Three Hopes

Changing class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a very straightforward process. Click on the menu and choose Convoy. Select the class you want to change for your character. Select Change Class by pressing ZR and choose the class you want to change to.

Make sure you select the best class for your character inFEW: Three Hopes instead of sticking to their default class for maximum battle efficiency.

How to Change Class During Battle

If you are in the middle of a battle in FEW Three Hopes, then you will not be able to change your class once that battle has begun. It’s not too late to change your army’s classes before the start of the battle.