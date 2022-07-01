Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Brawler Class Build Guide

The Brawler class is one of many intermediate classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Brawlers wield gauntlets to pummel enemies with consecutive or back-to-back attacks. These attacks mostly include a barrage of powerful punches and jabs.

The following guide will walk you through the Brawler class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How To Use Brawler Class

In a way, Brawlers are perhaps the most satisfying class to play within the game. The rushed punch attacks, raining down punches, upper-cutting enemies into oblivion, and more are a pure job to behold.

Never underestimate the reach of your Brawler. Their attacks actually cover more area than you realize. This makes them a cleaning crew, especially if you order your Brawler to stand against enemies with tomes. They will make quick work of the tome-wielding units.

Despite their bulky appearance, Brawlers are incredibly fast with high-speed stats. They can also land more critical attacks. Their only weakness is against enemy archers. Hence, keep them away from enemy bows.



Best Units For Brawler Class

The following characters (units) are best suited to join the Brawler class:

Caspar (Black Eagles)

Dedue (Blue Lions)

Raphael (Golden Deer)

Brawler Class Abilities

Tome Buster Lv 2

Increases damage by 85% against enemies with tomes while giving a one-tier advantage over them.



Brawler Class Combos