Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Assassin Class Build Guide

The Assassin class is one of the more advanced classes you can hope to play in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. The class focuses on fast swordplay, quick movements on the battlefield, and immediate counters to enemy attacks.

The following guide will tell you all there is to know about the Assassin class in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Assassin Class Abilities

Locktouch

Units can open chests and special gates without a key using this ability.

Swordfaire

The critical hit rate of a sword gets increased.

Pass

Perfect Guards get easier to perform.

Axe Buster Lv 3

Tier gets increased by 1 against enemies using axes. Damage done to them also increases by 90%.



Assassin Class Combos

Best Units For Assassin Class

For the Black Eagles, the character best suited for the Assassin class build is Petra. Petra has high speed, dexterity, movement, and luck; all of which are perfect for a shadowy assassin. Having Petra switch to the Assassin class will further boost her skillset.



How To Use Assassin Class In FEW:3H

Characters who are proficient in swordplay and have increased movement speed (or mobility) are best suited for the Assassin class.

Assassins are really strong against axes and are also able to follow up a class action attack with a regular attack. The best way to use the Assassin class in FEW: 3H is by equipping such armor and weapons to this class which will further boost their strong points.

Also, when playing with the Assassin class, players should beware of characters using Lances, as the Assassin class is highly vulnerable to Lance attacks.