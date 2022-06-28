How to Unlock Advanced and Master Classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

As you progress through Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, the basic starting classes of your characters are no longer enough to keep up with the challenge. That is where Advanced and Master classes of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes come in to give your characters an edge in battle.

How to Acquire Advanced and Master Classes

Advanced and Master classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes are not only upgrade for your basic classes but also provide your characters with new unique and innate abilities that can turn the tide of battle.

How to Unlock Advanced Classes in FEW: Three Hopes

Advanced classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes are the 3rd tier classes for your character that helps you unlock your main questlines. As you progress through your campaign, you will meet specific requirements that you need to complete to progress.

For the Advanced Class, it’s not that much tricky and hard as it seems. It all comes down to Advanced Class Certification Exam that can be found on the Facility Management page in the Training Area. The page can be accessed by speaking to the Training Instructor or visiting any of the Facilities Master.

To access the Advanced Class Certification Exam, you may need some resources. The ingredients are

10 Quality Building Materials

10 Veteran Training Gear

The best way to get these resources is to progress through your main storyline or just capture territories of the questline you just finished. That ought to get you the resources you need.

Completing Side quests may be a hustle, but that will help you get all the resources you require for the upgrade.

Unlocking Master Classes

The Master Classes in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes are considered to be the best in the game. These classes are the final step for all your characters. By unlocking it, you get unique abilities and attacks. However, to get to that point, you may need to reach the second part of your campaign to unlock.

For the Master Classes, you may need to grind a bit to collect the resources for the Master Class Certification Exam. The resources you need are

10 Lavish Building Materials

10 Elite Training Gear

You may get these resources progressing through the campaign. However, to get them abundantly, you will need to battle in a region that you control. They also might appear at the Supply Master after completing a battle. Finally, you may be able to get them by doing Survey locations on the map.

Once you have given the exam, every class will need a Master Seal to upgrade. To get the Master Seals, you can earn them as rewards for completing missions or purchasing them from Anna’s Shop