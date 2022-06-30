Fire Emblem: Three Houses Crests Guide

The Crests in Fire Emblem: Three Houses give several key characters in the story greater abilities, and they play a significant role in both the battlefield and the wider world of Fodlan. Crests are organized according to houses or factions so you can identify who they belong to immediately. In this guide, we will get into details about all the crests from FE: 3H, their advantages, and who can wear them.

What are Crests in Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Undoubtedly, we all want to see our characters excel in combat. To see our characters ace on the battlefield, we must first go into the specifics of the object, crest stones, that grant our characters the majority of their power. So, let’s not wait and jump into it as soon as possible.

In Fire Emblem: Three Houses, characters have Crests that strengthen specific moves and aspects of their personalities. Thus it wouldn’t be incorrect to state that crests are what give characters particular powers.

In Fire Emblem: Three Houses, the benefits of the Crest might increase damage, grant a free follow-up strike, or even stop adversaries from using counterattacks.

The owner of a crest is immune to the negative effects of using artifacts. This is enhanced if a certain relic has a certain affinity to another relic, which will augment the latter and even permit you to employ a unique battle technique. After the battle phase, a unit that is using a relic weapon without a crest will take damage.

How to Get All Crests

The crests you will obtain depend on how frequently you play FE-3H, such as if it is your first play or whether you play it frequently.

In Fire Emblem Three Houses’ initial playthrough, the sole Crest you’ll be able to obtain is tied to Byleth’s Sword of the Creator.

On a New Game Plus playthrough, you can view the Monastery’s Journal in your room while exploring. You’ll find the option for “Crest Items” at the bottom of the Journal’s menu selections. Each Crest in Fire Emblem Three Houses is available here for 1,000 Renown. There are so many different crests that can be bought.

Crest Sign Effect Crest of Earnest Thorn Dragon Sign Sometimes weapon attacks stop countermeasures. Crest of Macuil Wind Dragon Sign It sometimes increases the chance of might of magic attacks. Crest of Seiros Sky Dragon Sign Occasionally boosts the power of martial arts Crest of Dominic Crusher Dragon Sign Saves the use of magic attacks Crest of Fraldarius Shield Dragon Sign The might of weapon attacks is increased. Crest of Noa Bloom Dragon Sign Saves the use of magic attacks on occasion. Crest of Cethleann Light Dragon Sign It gives rise to the might of recovery magic Crest of Daphnel Flame Dragon Sign Occasionally boosts the power of martial arts Crest of Gloucester Craft Dragon Sign occasionally raises the magic attack’s might Crest of Goneril Kalpa Dragon Sign Combat arts can occasionally stop counterattacks. Crest of Cichol Earth Dragon Sign Combat arts can occasionally stop counterattacks. Crest of Aubin Ice Dragon Sign Sometimes weapon attacks stop countermeasures. Crest of Gautier Fissure Dragon Sign Often enhances the fighting arts’ Might Crest of Indech Water Dragon Sign Permits weapon assaults to strike twice on occasion Crest of the Beast Storm Dragon Sign It increases the might of weapon attacks Crest of Charon Lightning Dragon Sign Often enhances the fighting arts’ Might Crest of Timotheos Dark Dragon Sign Occasionally increases the might of recovery magic Crest of Riegan Star Dragon Sign occasionally heals 30% of combat art damage as HP Crest of Chevalier Snow Dragon Sign Occasionally heals 30% of combat art damage as HP Crest of Lamine Aegis Dragon Sign Boosts the power of restorative magic sporadically

NG+ Exclusive Crests

When a player unlocks the new game plus, they also receive Crest Items as a new feature. Crest Items essentially act as crests, and these can be found in certain games, and when given to a character, they will inherit the crest abilities.

A ton of terrible emotional, mental, and bodily baggage comes with crests in FE-3H with power. Crest Items, on the other hand, are a fantastic component of the NG+ that can help provide a unit with a better chance to aid the team.

The fact that crest items in NG+ grant characters crests is disputed by many players, who believe that they confer the crest effect to the Crest. In NG+, however, crest-transferring items do exist. Items with specific crests grant the appropriate Crest to the character holding the item in their inventory.

For instance, if you gave someone the Crest of Blaiddyd, they may employ Atrocity because they technically possess the Crest. They would occasionally have their Combat Arts’ damage and durability doubled.

Alternately, a person who possesses the Crest of Gloucester would benefit from the Gloucester Axe’s increased healing and sporadic magic damage increases.