Combat Arts in Fire Emblem: Three Houses are special attacks your units can utilize during their attack turn. These special abilities have certain stat boosts and other effects.
When characters attain higher ranks in weapon skills, combat arts are learned by characters and are then equipped for use. Usage of combat arts does not drain HP; instead, it chips away at the weapon’s durability.
The following guide will rank all the combat arts in Fire Emblem: Three Houses into a tier list based on a few criteria which have also been discussed below.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses Combat Arts Tier List
Tier List Criteria
The following points were considered when classifying the combat arts into a tier list.
Uniqueness
Abilities that give an effect that others cannot are prioritized. One example is the combat art Curved Shot which allows the user to snipe unapproachable foes easily.
Effectiveness and Utility
Positioning is one of the most important advantages that can be gained on FE 3H. Abilities like Smite, Foul Play, and Swap are higher-tier skills, allowing units to attain suitable positions.
Unit Compatibility
Some abilities are learned by certain characters who are not supposed to use them. Soul Blade is a strong ability that mages can learn. It requires users to be in closer range of targets; placing mages in close combat is not recommended.
Reliability
Most of the time, abilities that can achieve their maximum potential and effect are considered higher-tier abilities.
S Tier
S-tier combat arts are determined as the best available combat arts in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Fully utilize the following Combat Arts to the fullest if any of your units have them in their inventory.
Fierce Iron Fist
Damage dealt is thrice (Grappler only).
Hunter’s Volley
Tackles damage two times (Sniper only).
Atrocity
Works well against all types of enemies. Areadbhar only.
Point-Blank Volley
Attacks fast at near range. Attack tackles damage two times at a single range
Curved Shot
A bow attack with high Hit and an additional 2-3 range.
Swift Strikes
Attack has to tackle damage two times.
A Tier
Though not on the same level as S-tier, these are excellent skills to equip, so if you have them, remember to use them.
Subdue
The adversary is left at 1 HP.
Swap
Exchange position with a neighboring partner
Foul Play
The position of a unit is swapped for a unit with an ally within range.
War Master’s Strike
Works well against all types of enemies. War Master only.
Wind God
Unusual range. (Barbarossa only)
Ruined Sky
impactful in opposition to flying units along with dragons. (Lance of Ruin only)
Fallen Star
Works well against Dragon enemies. During the next turn of combat, every Attack is dodged. Failnaught only.
Raging Storm
Works well against Dragon enemies. The user can move again if the Attack lands on the enemy. Aymr only.
Foudroyant Strike
Attack stat is boosted by 2.
Sublime Heaven
Mt is maximized, relying on the unit’s Mag. Effective against dragons. (Sublime Creator Sword only)
Ruptured Heaven
Mt is maximized, relying on the unit’s Mag. Impactful in opposition to dragons (Sword of Creator only).
Smite
Pushes a neighboring partner two spaces forward.
Healing Focus
Restore 50 percent of the user’s health.
Nimble Combo
Evading counters as well as tackling damage two times is made simple by Attack
Bombard
High Crit. along with damage is dealt with two times.
Draining Blow
Recoups HP equivalent to 50% of damage managed.
Fading Blow
Following the combat, the unit withdraws a single square (Avoid is added by +30)
Encloser
Intercepts adversaries from any movement closer
Armored Strike
Attack’s Mt is maximized relying on Def of unit
Smash
An axe attack with high Crit.
Glowing Ember
Mt increases depending on the Def of unit
Finesse Blade
Attack’s Mt relies upon the unit’s Dex
Windsweep
Evading counters is made simple by Attack
B Tier
B-tier skills are good when you are not confident in equipping other skills. You fill an extra slot with these skills if you have one.
Sword Dance
Might is boosted relative to the Charm of the user. Avoid is increased by 20.
Draw Back
Drags partner a single space
Reposition
Moves a neighboring partner to the opposite close located space
Shove
Pushes a neighboring partner a single space ahead.
Pneuma Gale
Magic attack.
Paraselene
The user travels backward by 1 space after combat. Avoid is increased by 10. Great Lord only.
Flickering Flower
Stops the enemy from traveling for a turn. Emperor only.
Eviscerate
Damage is dealt with according to the target’s lower value of Protection or Resilience.
Beast Fang
It is very powerful against Dragon and Cavalry enemies. Blutgang only.
Apocalyptic Flame
Works well against Dragon enemies. Decreases enemy’s Str by 5 for a turn. Freikugel only.
Burning Quake
Works well against Dragon enemies. It might is boosted relative to the speed of the user. Avoid is increased by 10. Lúin only.
One-Two Punch
Certifications a development.
Break Shot
Adversary endures -5 Def for a single turn
Monster Blast
Impactful in opposition to monsters
Monster Breaker
Impactful in opposition to monsters
Helm Splitter
Impactful in opposition to armored units
Lance Jab
Mt is maximized, relying up on Spd of unit
Monster Piercer
Impactful in opposition to monster units (Avoid+10)
Shatter Slash
Def of the enemy is decreased by 5, for a turn, after combat.
Knightkneeler
Impactful in opposition to cavalry units
Bane of Monsters
Impactful in opposition to monsters
Grounder
Impactful in opposition to flying units
C Tier
C-tier skills are inferior skills when compared to the other tier combat arts.
While these combat arts are not entirely useless, you’ll learn most of them in the earlier parts of your playthrough, so you can swap them out for better ones as you level up.
Astra
At 30% Mt, Attacks at least five times (Entirely belongs to Swordmaster)
Assassinate
Can instantly kill adversaries. Avoid is increased by 15. Assassin only.
Dust
Works well against Dragon enemies. Decreases enemy’s Def by 5 for a turn. Crusher only.
Mighty Blow
Strong Attack
Mystic Blow
Magic attack
Monster Crusher
Impactful in opposition monsters
Rushing Blow
Following the combat, the unit goes a single space forward of the adversary.
Ward Arrow
Intercepts adversaries from utilizing magic.
Schism Shot
Adversary endures -5 Res for a single turn
Waning Shot
Adversary endures -5 Str for a single turn
Deadeye
Broad range
Heavy Draw
Strong Attack
Exhaustive Strike
Attack spends all durability and adds 30% of it to Mt
Diamond Axe
A strong attack that significantly maximizes Mt
Spike
Strong Attack up on one close located adversary.
Lightning Axe
Magic attack. Mt is maximized relying on Res of unit
Wild Abandon
A strong attack that highlights Mt rather than Hit
Focused Strike
Boosts spirit to maximize Hit
Frozen Lance
Magic attack. Mt is maximized, relying up on Dex of unit
Hit and Run
The user will move back 1 step after combat
Vengeance
Mt is maximized, relying on the unit’s HP lost
Tempest Lance
A Strong lance attack without any Crit.
Soulblade
Magic attack. Attack’s Mt relies upon the unit’s Res
Sunder
High Crit.
Hexblade
Magic attack
Haze Slice
Evading counters is made simple by Attack
Wrath Strike
A Strong sword attack without any Crit.