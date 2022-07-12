Combat Arts in Fire Emblem: Three Houses are special attacks your units can utilize during their attack turn. These special abilities have certain stat boosts and other effects.

When characters attain higher ranks in weapon skills, combat arts are learned by characters and are then equipped for use. Usage of combat arts does not drain HP; instead, it chips away at the weapon’s durability.

The following guide will rank all the combat arts in Fire Emblem: Three Houses into a tier list based on a few criteria which have also been discussed below.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Combat Arts Tier List

Tier List Criteria

The following points were considered when classifying the combat arts into a tier list.

Uniqueness

Abilities that give an effect that others cannot are prioritized. One example is the combat art Curved Shot which allows the user to snipe unapproachable foes easily.

Effectiveness and Utility

Positioning is one of the most important advantages that can be gained on FE 3H. Abilities like Smite, Foul Play, and Swap are higher-tier skills, allowing units to attain suitable positions.

Unit Compatibility

Some abilities are learned by certain characters who are not supposed to use them. Soul Blade is a strong ability that mages can learn. It requires users to be in closer range of targets; placing mages in close combat is not recommended.

Reliability

Most of the time, abilities that can achieve their maximum potential and effect are considered higher-tier abilities.

S Tier

S-tier combat arts are determined as the best available combat arts in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Fully utilize the following Combat Arts to the fullest if any of your units have them in their inventory.

Fierce Iron Fist

Damage dealt is thrice (Grappler only).

Hunter’s Volley

Tackles damage two times (Sniper only).

Atrocity

Works well against all types of enemies. Areadbhar only.

Point-Blank Volley

Attacks fast at near range. Attack tackles damage two times at a single range

Curved Shot

A bow attack with high Hit and an additional 2-3 range.

Swift Strikes

Attack has to tackle damage two times.

A Tier

Though not on the same level as S-tier, these are excellent skills to equip, so if you have them, remember to use them.

Subdue

The adversary is left at 1 HP.

Swap

Exchange position with a neighboring partner

Foul Play

The position of a unit is swapped for a unit with an ally within range.

War Master’s Strike

Works well against all types of enemies. War Master only.

Wind God

Unusual range. (Barbarossa only)

Ruined Sky

impactful in opposition to flying units along with dragons. (Lance of Ruin only)

Fallen Star

Works well against Dragon enemies. During the next turn of combat, every Attack is dodged. Failnaught only.

Raging Storm

Works well against Dragon enemies. The user can move again if the Attack lands on the enemy. Aymr only.

Foudroyant Strike

Attack stat is boosted by 2.

Sublime Heaven

Mt is maximized, relying on the unit’s Mag. Effective against dragons. (Sublime Creator Sword only)

Ruptured Heaven

Mt is maximized, relying on the unit’s Mag. Impactful in opposition to dragons (Sword of Creator only).

Smite

Pushes a neighboring partner two spaces forward.

Healing Focus

Restore 50 percent of the user’s health.

Nimble Combo

Evading counters as well as tackling damage two times is made simple by Attack

Bombard

High Crit. along with damage is dealt with two times.

Draining Blow

Recoups HP equivalent to 50% of damage managed.

Fading Blow

Following the combat, the unit withdraws a single square (Avoid is added by +30)

Encloser

Intercepts adversaries from any movement closer

Armored Strike

Attack’s Mt is maximized relying on Def of unit

Smash

An axe attack with high Crit.

Glowing Ember

Mt increases depending on the Def of unit

Finesse Blade

Attack’s Mt relies upon the unit’s Dex

Windsweep

Evading counters is made simple by Attack

B Tier

B-tier skills are good when you are not confident in equipping other skills. You fill an extra slot with these skills if you have one.

Sword Dance

Might is boosted relative to the Charm of the user. Avoid is increased by 20.

Draw Back

Drags partner a single space

Reposition

Moves a neighboring partner to the opposite close located space

Shove

Pushes a neighboring partner a single space ahead.

Pneuma Gale

Magic attack.

Paraselene

The user travels backward by 1 space after combat. Avoid is increased by 10. Great Lord only.

Flickering Flower

Stops the enemy from traveling for a turn. Emperor only.

Eviscerate

Damage is dealt with according to the target’s lower value of Protection or Resilience.

Beast Fang

It is very powerful against Dragon and Cavalry enemies. Blutgang only.

Apocalyptic Flame

Works well against Dragon enemies. Decreases enemy’s Str by 5 for a turn. Freikugel only.

Burning Quake

Works well against Dragon enemies. It might is boosted relative to the speed of the user. Avoid is increased by 10. Lúin only.

One-Two Punch

Certifications a development.

Break Shot

Adversary endures -5 Def for a single turn

Monster Blast

Impactful in opposition to monsters

Monster Breaker

Impactful in opposition to monsters

Helm Splitter

Impactful in opposition to armored units

Lance Jab

Mt is maximized, relying up on Spd of unit

Monster Piercer

Impactful in opposition to monster units (Avoid+10)

Shatter Slash

Def of the enemy is decreased by 5, for a turn, after combat.

Knightkneeler

Impactful in opposition to cavalry units

Bane of Monsters

Impactful in opposition to monsters

Grounder

Impactful in opposition to flying units

C Tier

C-tier skills are inferior skills when compared to the other tier combat arts.

While these combat arts are not entirely useless, you’ll learn most of them in the earlier parts of your playthrough, so you can swap them out for better ones as you level up.

Astra

At 30% Mt, Attacks at least five times (Entirely belongs to Swordmaster)

Assassinate

Can instantly kill adversaries. Avoid is increased by 15. Assassin only.

Dust

Works well against Dragon enemies. Decreases enemy’s Def by 5 for a turn. Crusher only.

Mighty Blow

Strong Attack

Mystic Blow

Magic attack

Monster Crusher

Impactful in opposition monsters

Rushing Blow

Following the combat, the unit goes a single space forward of the adversary.

Ward Arrow

Intercepts adversaries from utilizing magic.

Schism Shot

Adversary endures -5 Res for a single turn

Waning Shot

Adversary endures -5 Str for a single turn

Deadeye

Broad range

Heavy Draw

Strong Attack

Exhaustive Strike

Attack spends all durability and adds 30% of it to Mt

Diamond Axe

A strong attack that significantly maximizes Mt

Spike

Strong Attack up on one close located adversary.

Lightning Axe

Magic attack. Mt is maximized relying on Res of unit

Wild Abandon

A strong attack that highlights Mt rather than Hit

Focused Strike

Boosts spirit to maximize Hit

Frozen Lance

Magic attack. Mt is maximized, relying up on Dex of unit

Hit and Run

The user will move back 1 step after combat

Vengeance

Mt is maximized, relying on the unit’s HP lost

Tempest Lance

A Strong lance attack without any Crit.

Soulblade

Magic attack. Attack’s Mt relies upon the unit’s Res

Sunder

High Crit.

Hexblade

Magic attack

Haze Slice

Evading counters is made simple by Attack

Wrath Strike

A Strong sword attack without any Crit.