What Are Synchro Skills In Fire Emblem Engage?

Synchro Skills are part of a brand new battle mechanic in Fire Emblem Engage that marks the return of memorable characters from previous games in the franchise.

You can now summon classic characters like Marth and Ike to come to your aid during battles in the form of spirits. Having them besides you will not only strengthen your units but also unlock new Synchro Skills that are incredibly powerful and efficient to dispatch enemies.

The following guide will tell you more about Synchro Skills in Fire Emblem Engage.

Synchro Skills explained

Characters from previous games in the franchise appear in Fire Emblem Engage as spirits. They are contained in rare items called Emblem Rings that you can wear to summon them in time of need.

Whenever you use an Emblem Ring to summon its spirit, you will get access to Synchro Skills which can be either new abilities or buffs depending on the Emblem Ring in question. You can also get a mighty boost to your stats or get a special perk.

Since each character can only wear one Emblem Ring at a time, you need to know the Synchro Skills of all Emblem Rings to know which ones to wear in which battles.

FE Engage Synchro Skills and what they do