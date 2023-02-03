How To Get Order Of Heroes Set In Fire Emblem Engage

Nintendo games have always been famous for their crossovers with other Nintendo properties in the form of free rewards and goodies. With the release of Fire Emblem Engage comes another crossover; Engage x Heroes which gives players the Order of Heroes item set.

However, Nintendo mentioned that this offer is also area/region specific, so it’s not for all the users out there, but for most of them, it is available. If you are struggling to claim the Order of Heroes set in Fire Emblem Engage, we have got you covered with this guide.

Steps to redeem Order of Heroes set in Fire Emblem Engage

As should be evident from the name, the Order of Heroes set includes items from Fire Emblem Heroes, the smartphone game to be used in FE Engage. The set includes bond rings and Fire Emblem Heroes themed weapons.

Here are the four steps you need to follow to get the Engage x Heroes bonus free of cost. But before that, ensure you have a smartphone with FE Heroes installed. After that, check your Nintendo Switch account and ensure that you are using the same account for both FE Engage and Fire Emblem Heroes. The last thing you need to check is a fast internet connection to complete the process quickly.

Step 1

Start Fire Emblem Heroes on your smartphone and tap the “Quest and Missions” icon on the screen. You will find it in the bottom right of the display.

Click it, and a new screen will open where you will find an icon next to “Quest and Missions” that you can use for linking the Nintendo account. If you don’t have an account, create one and then come to this step.

If you already have an account, click the coin icon and link your account. After linking your account, if you click on the icon next to “Quest and Missions,” a reward screen will open on your smartphone.

Step 2

Now the process of redeeming your code will start, which will help you get the Order of Heroes Set in FE Engage.

Select Nintendo Switch Game Bonus Code + 5 Orbs and a code will appear on the screen. This 16-digit code will help you redeem the set in FE Engage. Just write down the code somewhere, and you are ready to move to the third step.

Step 3

Now it’s time to enter the Nintendo eShop using the home menu of the Nintendo Switch. Select the “Enter Code” option from the list, and it is where you have to enter the code you wrote down earlier. Once the redemption is complete, you should get a notification of what items you redemeed.

Step 4

In the last step, to ensure you get the reward, you need to progress till chapter 4 of FE Engage. If you have cleared chapter 3 and have access to Somniel, the reward will automatically pop up on your screen.

Some of the new players were complaining that they were not getting rewards because they didn’t have access to Somniel yet. Once Somniel is unlocked, follow the steps above and easily redeem the “Order of Heroes Set” in Fire Emblem Engage.

Once the “Order of Heroes,” set is redeemed, you will get the following rewards.

Weapons

Folkvangr

Fensalir

Noatun

Bond Rings